Ninety Six wrestler Briant Witherspoon tackles Blake Chandler to the ground during the 132-pound match against Liberty. Witherspoon's win was one of four matches won by the Wildcats before the final three forfeits.
LIBERTY — Before the playoffs even started, Ninety Six wrestling coach Roy Lemmons knew Liberty was the team the Wildcats would need to overcome to reach the state championship. They had faced off once this season, and though they were missing some key wrestlers, the Wildcats were blown out of the water in that loss.
Wednesday was a chance at redemption for the Wildcats, but the match got off to the worst possible start for the defending 2A state champions.
With just 20 seconds left in the 113-pound match, Ninety Six was pinned to start the match in a hole. Less than a minute later, that deficit doubled as Liberty secured its second pin in as many matches.
Despite some hard-fought wins, Ninety Six couldn't overcome the pin deficit, losing 37-31.
"We fought, but we have to stay off our backs," Lemmons said. "We win the 32 match. We weren't supposed to with Briant Witherspoon. They had a couple of their guys do their job and a couple of times we got caught. They're a good team. You can't take anything from them. That's an unbelievably good team."
For Ninety Six to have a chance to avenge its earlier loss, it was going to have to get pins in its winnable matches and stay off its backs in the other matches.
Despite the first two matches ending in a pin, Ninety Six was fighting. Trailing by 16 after three matches, Briant Witherspoon secured an upset, downing the defending two-time state champion Blake Chandler with a 5-3 decision, putting the first Wildcat points on the board.
"It was the biggest match of the night," Lemmons said. "I really liked our chances after that."
Hayden Walters followed, winning his match 2-0.
With momentum on their side, the Wildcats turned to freshman Kayden Payne. Payne controlled his match for the first two rounds, tossing his opponent to the ground several times and nearly turned the older Devil onto his back late in the second period, but the tide turned against the freshman late in the third round, and Liberty secured its third pin of the night.
"He caught in that throw, and it kind of trickled down from there," Lemmons said. "It gave them the extra momentum. We knew that was the swing match from where we started. It was hard to recover from that."
Despite a Frank Taylor 12-2 win and an overtime win by PJ Rushton to keep the hope of a comeback alive, a pin in the 170-pound and 195-pound matches ended the Upper State Championship. Both pins were quickly executed in the first round, giving Liberty a 37-13 lead with just three matches to go.
Liberty forfeited the final three matches, providing Ninety Six with 18 of its 31 points.
While the team state championship dream is finished, the Wildcats are sending most of its wrestlers to C.A. Johnson a week from Friday, where they will attempt to qualify for an individual state championship appearance.
