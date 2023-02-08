LIBERTY — Before the playoffs even started, Ninety Six wrestling coach Roy Lemmons knew Liberty was the team the Wildcats would need to overcome to reach the state championship. They had faced off once this season, and though they were missing some key wrestlers, the Wildcats were blown out of the water in that loss. 

Wednesday was a chance at redemption for the Wildcats, but the match got off to the worst possible start for the defending 2A state champions. 

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags