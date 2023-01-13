CALHOUN FALLS — With 15.5 seconds left to play, the game changed.
The Calhoun Falls boys basketball team was tied with McCormick and was looking to inbound the ball along the sideline when a whistle blew.
A dead-ball foul was called against the Chiefs, sending Ty Turman to the free-throw line with two shots. The senior did what any sharpshooter does, he buried both shots, giving Calhoun Falls a two-point advantage late in what had been a back-and-forth game.
After sprinting down the floor and calling their final timeout, the Chiefs had a chance to tie the game with eight seconds to go.
"We wanted to go man, but me and the coaches talked, and we felt like they hit a couple shots but we play our 2-3 zone pretty good. We were going to force them to take a shot versus driving to the bucket," Calhoun Falls coach Shawn Turman said. "We told them 'As long as we can make them shoot long shots, we'll be okay.' When they called the timeout and went for what they went for, we just said we're going to stay in the 2-3 and take our chances."
The zone worked, as McCormick tried to drive in, but a defection off a Flash leg sent the ball towards the sideline, where an off-balanced desperation 3 was lofted to no avail. Calhoun Falls claimed the win 66-64 Friday night.
"We had one of my assistant coaches come in from last year. He (Richard Brady) came in and gave us a speech about a superball," Shawn Turman said. "Stay together. That's what we've been talking about. No matter what happens, just stay together. No matter what happened, we told ourselves to play together. That's what they did."
While Ty Turman's free throws ultimately were the difference maker, Calhoun Falls guard Da'Quean Lewis was unguardable for most of the night, finishing with 37 points in the win.
But the senior's night got started on a rough note.
Early on, Lewis was struggling to hit from the floor. He was finding some space, but all but one of his shots clanged off the rim. Along with the tough shooting start, Lewis was forced to the bench early in the quarter after picking up his second foul.
But that time off gave him time to reset, as he drilled a 3 and converted a layup through contact immediately after reentering the game late in the first quarter to help the Flashes take a two-point lead. He scored 13 points in the third quarter, but his biggest shot of the game came with 1:15 left in the game.
After A'Chean Durant hit one of his two free throws late to put McCormick up two, Lewis wanted the ball. He got the ball near the right sideline. He drove in, stepped back and fired just past the free-throw line, drilling the shot to tie the game at 64.
"He told us he wanted it," Shawn Turman said. "He said he was going to put us on his back and carry us. That's what he did. I can't say anything else but the young man wanted this win."
With any close game, the small details can be the biggest difference maker. On Friday, free throws literally were the difference maker.
The Flashes converted 16 of their 23 attempts, while McCormick hit 12 of its 23. Lewis and Ty Turman combined to hit 11 of their 12 attempts.
"When we practice, we have to hit eight out of 10 before you can leave the gym. You have to hit your free throws," Shawn Turman said. "Tonight it paid off. They think it's minute but we practice free throws and we shoot them when they're tired. They were well equipt for it. (Ty Turman) knocked them down when we needed them."
Javon Riley finished with a team-high 20 points for McCormick in the loss. Ty Turman and Durant each cracked double digits as well, finishing with 14 and 15 respectively.