Sometimes life works in uncanny ways and Jacob Lethco’s path to the Cambridge Academy boys basketball job is a prime example.
With his wife, Anna, working as a drama teacher at Cambridge and their son entering kindergarten in the fall, Lethco planned to step away from coaching so he could have more time with his family. Before he hung up the coaching whistle, Anna mentioned he should speak with Athletic Director Robert Rooney about available positions within the school.
A month and a half after that initial conversation with Rooney, Lethco will get the best of both worlds — more time with his family and to continue coaching basketball as he was hired as the Cougars’ boys basketball coach.
“This is kind of the perfect fit,” Lethco said. “I’ll be able to be closer to them and they’ll be able to see me coach. From the little I know about Cambridge, it’s a tight-knit family atmosphere. I’m excited about being able to be a part of that.”
Lethco spent five seasons at Belton-Honea Path coaching the girls jayvee team and assisting with the girls varsity program. Prior to that, Lethco was a statistician for the Lander men’s and women’s basketball teams, serving under Jeff Burkhamer and Kevin Pederson.
“I was able to pick their brains when I could,” Lethco said about his experience with Burkhamer and Pederson. “I consider myself a basketball junkie. I just love the game and I love studying the game. It has always been a passion of mine and I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of coaches that are really good.”
Although Lethco is still a new hire, he already has high expectations coming into next season.
“I tell my teams this every year, there are two things we can always control: our effort and our attitude,” Lethco said. “We’re not going to be able to control how often the ball goes into the basket and we’re not going to be able to control various aspects of the game. We can control what we can control which is how hard we play and our attitude. I’m going to hang my hat on is knowing that whoever we go against it is going to be a dogfight.”
