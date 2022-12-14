NINETY SIX — Early on in Wednesday night’s boys basketball contest between Dixie and Ninety Six, the 3-pointer was king.
The Hornets and Wildcats took turns draining triples until the first quarter buzzer sounded — but Dixie’s Jared Ledbetter kept on going.
The junior guard sank six 3-pointers in the first half to help him score 25 points in his team’s 54-36 win over Ninety Six.
“I see that if we clean up what I call ‘dumb stuff,’ we can be really good basketball team,” Dixie coach Josh Harbert said.
Ledbetter came up huge in the second quarter when Dixie outscored the hosting Wildcats 16-5. He contributed 12 of the quarter’s points, but by the second half, Ledbetter was quickly shut down by the Ninety Six defense.
After scoring 23 points in the first half, the junior’s lone second-half points came by way of two free throws in the fourth quarter.
“We were in the zone and we knew he was a pretty good player, probably their best player,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. “He hit three or four in the first half that were deep and most of them were contested, so we had to get out of that zone. We went to a man-to-man and make sure we knew where he was and kinda slowed him down in the second half.”
Following a 14-point deficit at halftime, Ninety Six couldn’t find momentum to mount a comeback. The Wildcats got within 10 in the third quarter, but with scoring from Dixie’s Brandon Nance and missed shots from the field, Ninety Six had trouble creeping back into the game.
The Hornets closed out the win shooting 10-for-14 at the charity stripe and drained a lot of clock in the fourth quarter, much to the pleasing of Harbert.
However, there were some mistakes or “dumb stuff” the Dixie coach would have rather not seen in the 18-point win.
“Not boxing out on a couple of rebounds, they got the offensive rebound, they got a couple points off of that, they back cut us a couple times on defense, we gave them easy layups, stuff like that that if we do that in the playoffs, we get beat, so we need to clean that up now,” Harbert said.
With the win, the Hornets improve to 7-3 on the season, and are ranked No. 8 in Class 1A. It’s a stark contrast from other Dixie teams in recent years, and this year has been a long time coming for Harbert’s veteran-led team.
“Most of the guys have been playing varsity for the past couple years,” Harbert said. “They started really young and we’ve kind of built to this. I enjoy it, but I don’t want my guys to let it go to their head because we haven’t started playing region and region is when it matters.”
