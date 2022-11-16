When an opposing quarterback is scanning the field before the snap trying to read Abbeville’s defense, his eyes are immediately drawn to No. 17 sitting back as a Panther safety.

Coaches have been warning all week, “Don’t let 17 have a chance at the ball, because he will intercept it and run it back for a touchdown if given the opportunity. At 6-foot-4, you can’t throw over him and he’s too fast to throw around him, so avoid his side of the field if at all possible.”

