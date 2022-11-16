When an opposing quarterback is scanning the field before the snap trying to read Abbeville’s defense, his eyes are immediately drawn to No. 17 sitting back as a Panther safety.
Coaches have been warning all week, “Don’t let 17 have a chance at the ball, because he will intercept it and run it back for a touchdown if given the opportunity. At 6-foot-4, you can’t throw over him and he’s too fast to throw around him, so avoid his side of the field if at all possible.”
That is the reality of facing Javario Tinch, something that teams across the state have learned in the past four years.
“The sky is the limit. You’re only just scratching the surface,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “If he dedicates himself to the weight room and a nutrition program, the sky is the limit for that young man, because he can weigh 195 pounds in a heartbeat. ... The thing that I’ve been impressed with is his speed. You don’t realize how fast he is until you see him in person.”
During his high school career, Tinch has been part of a crazy dominant secondary. Last season, the Panthers snagged 22 interceptions. Tinch was in the middle of that, snagging four himself. He took one back for a touchdown, while adding 49 total tackles (41 solo).
This year, Tinch is the leader in the Panthers’ secondary, intercepting five passes and breaking up another four while adding another 35 tackles.
While his play on the field has been as stellar as ever, Tinch has become more of a leader, taking over a young secondary group that replaced several key seniors. At first, it was a challenge as he and the rest of the team were keeping the young secondary to that high standard he’s played at his entire career.
“It was rough, because we had some young people. I had to step up and show them that I’m really the oldest guy, so just pay attention,” Tinch said. “It was hard because they’re young so they don’t really care like the older guys. Now, they understand that we really mean it when we say we’re trying to win.”
Now that group has gelled and played extremely well, holding teams to less than 121 yards since the start of region play.
That success is taken from Tinch’s mindset which is — hit hard, and if the ball is in the air, you make a play on it.
“If I see someone, I’m going to try to knock them out every time. If the ball is in the air, I’m not going to let it hit the ground. I’m going to pick it,” Tinch said.
Tinch’s hard work has paid off, as the senior has racked up five college offers since May including Dartmouth, Georgetown and The Citadel.
“It’s been good, because I’ve picked up some offers. I didn’t really think I would get offers in football,” Tinch said. “It just shows the work that I’ve been putting in. ... I thought I would play college basketball, but football has been working out for me.”
