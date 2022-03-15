LAURENS — Greenwood coach Matt Baker summarized baseball's unpredictability in five words — "This is a cruel game."
After erasing a three-run deficit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles had all the momentum as they looked to push the game into extras. Soon after, a dejected dugout sprung to life, but it wasn't Greenwood's.
It was Laurens', as a Jackson Edwards single in the bottom of the seventh inning barely cleared the outstretched glove of Matt Murray. The base hit allowed the winning run to score from third, giving the Raiders a 7-6 win over its regional rival on Tuesday.
"Every game we play against them it's tough," Baker said. "Last year, they beat us on a squeeze over the pitcher's head. This is what high school baseball is all about, this is why you play it. We battled and they have a good team, (Laurens) coach Tori Patterson does a good job. They're Laurens they are always going to be that way."
In a game that saw 13 runs scored, the two teams combined for just 10 hits. It's was a game in which Baker said was going to be won with "toughness." Through the first two innings Greenwood lacked toughness in the batters box as it was retired in order without mustering a hit.
However in the third inning and in the seventh, the Eagles forced more walks which drove up Edwards' pitch count, and allowed TJ Aiken, Lowndes Still and Elijah Tiller chances to drive in runs.
"Our toughness is just staying within ourselves and doing what we do," Baker said. "We feel like we're really talented and when we're tougher than the other team, and we play tougher than the other team, then we have a good chance to win. Our toughness showed, I mean we we flinched a little bit in the middle of the game, and then we came back and started throwing blows again."
The Raiders took a four-run lead thanks to a four-run third inning. Laurens capitalized on an error and drew two walks to load the bases, setting up an RBI opportunity for the middle of its order. Hunter Nabors, Edwards and Jardon Goodwin would all capitalize with three-consecutive RBI singles.
Greenwood had a chance for redemption in the top of the fourth. The Eagles loaded the bases with three-straight two out walks, but they squandered the opportunity as a Reid Guy strikeout ended the inning. Greenwood left eight runners on base in the loss as it drops to 5-3 on the season.
"In those situations, you never know when the big moment is going to be the big moment," Baker said. "It might be the second inning, the third inning, or it could be the very first play of the game, a big moment is a big moment. We flinched there a little bit and we could have easily folded."
The two teams will face each other on Friday as Greenwood will host Laurens for its second region game of the season.
"We're not happy with a close loss," Baker said. "That's not Greenwood in any sport, but we we get to play them again and we're going to take another swing. We feel good about it."