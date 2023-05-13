LAURENS — It was a frustrating end to a great season.
Coming into the playoffs, the Greenwood baseball team hadn't lost two games to the same opponent all year, but that changed on Saturday when the Eagles fell 5-1 in the Upper State Championship Bracket 1 finale against Laurens.
"They had some big at-bats where they made some things happen. It was just baseball. It was a good baseball game," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "We played hard. We fought. We didn't play as well as we could have but we fought.
"That's all we ask. We don't ask for it to be pretty, we just ask to fight. Congratulations to (Laurens). They're a good baseball team."
The frustration started almost immediately.
After sitting down Greenwood in just 11 pitches to start the game, Laurens got its leadoff hitter on base thanks to a throwing error on a dropped third strike. A sacrifice bunt moved Zay Pulley to third and a triple to center brought him home.
A single and an error in the second inning put runners on second and third before Pulley brought both runners in, increasing the lead to three. A Jaedon Goodwin leadoff homer brought the lead up to four by the fourth inning.
Greenwood, in that same timespan, recorded just one base runner, as Landon Still reached by an error in the first inning.
Luke Godwin broke up the no-hitter in the fifth with a liner to center. He scored two pitches later on a Jayden Adams double down the line in left, but those would be the only two hits until Godwin came back up in the top of the seventh.
Pat Wood also recorded a hit in the seventh, but overall, Greenwood struggled to get hard contact all day.
"Their guy pitched it well. He did a good job," Baker said.
Godwin threw five innings and struck out four. Three of his five runs allowed were earned.
"Luke pitched it well," Baker said. "I could have called some better pitches at times, but he did everything I asked him to do. It's just baseball."
With the loss, Greenwood ends its season 23-6. It was the first team to win a region championship since 2014.
"Our goal was to play together for as long as we could, and there was never going to be long enough," Baker said. "These dudes are special. We preach a lot about caring about each other, and they do that. That's why it stings so much.
"It stings to lose, but it stings because these won't be together on the field anymore. That's the part that sucks. I'm proud of them. I couldn't be prouder to be their coach. It's a special group, and they deserve all the praise of the season they've had. It just sucks to lose that way, but they fought and that's all we ask."
