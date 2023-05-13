IMG_5812.JPG
Greenwood's Jayden Adams drills a pitch down the left-field line for the lone RBI of Saturday's playoff game.

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

LAURENS — It was a frustrating end to a great season.

Coming into the playoffs, the Greenwood baseball team hadn't lost two games to the same opponent all year, but that changed on Saturday when the Eagles fell 5-1 in the Upper State Championship Bracket 1 finale against Laurens.

