It was close for a half.
Despite struggling in the first half to find its offense, the Ninety Six boys basketball team was hanging around Laurens. The Wildcats trailed by just seven at the half in a low-scoring game.
Then the Raiders got hot, outscoring Ninety Six by 18 in the third quarter, leading to an 84-49 win.
The major difference between the two halves? Laurens forced turnovers and converted them into quick shots in the paint, which allowed it to setup its press and restart the process.
Of Laurens' 30 points in the third quarter, 16 were scored in the paint while another eight were scored at the free-throw line, usually on a transition foul.
"I don't think we handled their defensive pressure very well," Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said. "I thought we played a really good first half, but we let them get easy buckets in transition. Our transition defense was really poor in the second half."
Both teams struggled to start the game, combining for just 17 points while there were numerous turnovers or points left in the paint on both sides. In the second quarter, Laurens started to convert its shots, while Ninety Six's offense came strictly from the charity stripe, where it scored nine of its 13 points in the quarter.
Evan Adams led the Wildcats in the quarter, scoring seven of his nine points from the line in the second.
Despite the struggle from the field, Ninety Six was hanging around because it was limiting Laurens to usually one shot per position in the second quarter.
"We were limiting them to one shot per position and limiting their bigs off the boards," Davatchi said. "We were running our sets efficiently in that stretch."
While free throws worked in the second quarter, converting nine of the 12 attempts, the Wildcats couldn't maintain that consistency from the line, shooting 18-of-34.
"We definitely didn't shoot the ball well," Davatchi said. "I haven't seen the numbers, but if I had to guess, I'm pretty sure it was under 50%. That's not a recipe for success for us. We're going to have to make our foul shots and layups. We didn't do that tonight."
Overall, Ninety Six just struggled from the floor, finishing the second half with just 20 points scored from the floor, 12 of which were scored from beyond the arc.
Ladarion Waldrop led the Wildcats with 10 points off the bench.
Ninety Six will play Palmetto at 3:30 p.m. in its second game of the tournament, while Laurens will face off against Saluda at 6:30 p.m.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
