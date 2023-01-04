The Lander women’s basketball team was down by just one point, and with 21 seconds left, USC Aiken hit a layup with a foul. The ensuing free throw was missed and rebounded by the Pacers before they earned another trip to the charity stripe on a shooting foul.
Aiken hit the two free throws to complete the 4-point swing in two seconds.
And as the intentional fouls rolled in, the Bearcats (3-8, 0-2 PBC) couldn’t overcome the series of hiccups in a 67-60 loss to the Pacers Wednesday night at Finis Horne Arena.
“It was huge and it started with me, recognizing that we only had two team fouls, we needed to foul before she hit that layup just to get the clock stopped,” Lander coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said. “It comes down to getting the rebound on that free throw so that we have a chance to win it.”
Just before the swing, Lander had just battled back from a seven-point deficit with just a few minutes left. Quadaija Langley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give her team its first lead of the half, but as the two teams had done all night, they went back and forth thereafter.
Aiken (8-5, 2-1 PBC) went shot-for-shot with the Bearcats, setting up the dagger as the clock ticked down.
“(Aiken is) an experienced team, they took a lot of hits last year and they came back mature, and we weren’t able to outlast them there in the fourth,” Gehlhausen said.
Much like the ultimate dagger was fast, the rest of the second half was, too. After battling with the shot clock and long possessions in the first half, the Bearcats picked up their pace of play following the break.
Lander had much better shot selection, draining 63.6% of field goals in the third quarter compared to the 33.3% mark posted in the first half. Gehlhausen’s playmakers like Langley benefited from this fast pace, scoring nine of her 11 points in the second half.
Junior forward Tanyia Gordon also impressed with her team-leading 14 points.
“We talked a lot about just breaking their press and being intentional with moving the ball up the sideline and getting into our offense,” Gehlhausen said. “We saw good things happen when we take high-percentage shots and we force them into low ones.”
The Pacers entered the midweek contest as the Peach Belt’s second-best 3-point-shooting team with a 37% mark from beyond the arc. But with a stingy Lander defense in front of them, the visitors shot just 18.2% from downtown.
The Bearcats also limited reigning PBC Player of the Week honoree Delaney Trushel to six points after her 27-point performance on New Year’s eve against Mount Olive.
Wednesday night brought many positives and negatives for a learning Lander squad. With 22 turnovers in the loss to Aiken, Gehlhausen hopes her team can focus on controlling the ball going into its next game against North Georgia on Saturday.
“When we have a low turnover number, usually it means that we’re scoring more points,” Gehlhausen said. “Making sure that we value every possession on offense and then defensively, we just can’t take breaks.”
