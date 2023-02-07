Late in the fourth quarter, the Greenwood Christian girls basketball team was rallying.
The Hawks had quickly turned a double-digit deficit into a three-point setback against Shannon Forest, the only team that had previously defeated them this season.
However, as the clock ticked down, the moments became more critical, and as those moments became more critical, so did the free throws.
Unfortunately for Greenwood Christian, its shots from the charity stripe did not bounce its way late Friday night in a 39-30 loss to the visiting Crusaders.
“I think we had our chances, they’re a really good team,” GCS coach Jimmy Reed said. “We just had too many turnovers and missed too many free throws, and that’s what really it came down to was we didn’t make our free throws when we needed down at the end and it hurt us.”
In the fourth quarter, the Hawks were just 3-for-8 at the line, some of which were one-and-one shots down the stretch. Along with those crucial free throws, turnovers were a thorn in the side of Reed’s team for much of the night.
The Crusaders took advantage of some ill-advised passes from Greenwood Christian, jumping out in front of them and quickly taking them down the floor for points.
Those steals complemented Shannon Forest’s efficiency scoring in the paint with Katie Edhey scoring a great deal there with 19 points.
“We went through a spell in the second quarter where we had a bunch of unforced turnovers and it led to them taking the lead, and when they get a lead, they do a pretty good job of holding the ball and it’s hard to come back against them,” Reed said.
The turnovers also simply limited the Hawks from scoring much, as they only had 19 points going into the fourth.
However, Greenwood Christian cleaned them up a bit in the final minutes. This allowed Caroline Reed, Hallie Ruth Stumbo and Anna Claire Watkins to get in on the scoring action before missed free throws plagued the Hawks late.
Caroline Reed led her team with 14 points and Stumbo and Ashley Yarborough finished with five points each.
With just their second loss of the season, the Hawks boast an impressive 6-2 region record to earn a No. 2-seed in the upcoming region tournament.
“We’re just happy. We finished the season 18-2 and we’ll take that every year and be happy with it,” Jimmy Reed said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a good seed in the playoffs and play good then.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.