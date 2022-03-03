After trailing by one run through five innings, Greenwood could no longer avoid the big inning.
The Eagles escaped two bases loaded jams earlier in the game, but with two runners on base in the sixth inning, Mid-Carolina finally took advantage, thanks to a Michael Lindler three-run home run.
The long ball was the highlight of a seven run span over the final three innings for the Rebels, as they defeated the Eagles, 8-0 on Thursday.
"I felt like we did a good job of staying in the game. Our goal was to stay out of the big inning and we stayed out of the big inning until the sixth. That big spot kind of busted it open," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "They've always been a good baseball team. Their pitcher did a good job (and) that's baseball. It was just a baseball game."
Although giving up a run in the first inning was not the start Greenwood envisioned, the Eagles were forced to adapt early as starting pitcher Matt Murray left the game with an injury to his right arm.
Baker turned to Austin Christopher who pitched the next four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six in the loss.
"It changed things up a little bit," Baker said about going to his bullpen early. "We still went with the guys that we were planning to use, but we had to bring (Christopher) in a little earlier than we wanted to. He did a great job of keeping us in the game."
Despite keeping the game within striking distance, Greenwood mustered two hits in the loss. Mid-Carolina starter Jace Martin picked up the win, striking out 10 batters in five innings of work.
"We didn't have enough base runners where we could do some of the things that we want to do," Baker said. "Their pitcher was really good, was really quick to the plate and was throwing two pitches for a strike. We want to shore that up, but its the third game of the year. … We just have to get back to work and the more live at-bats we see, the better we'll be."
Greenwood will be back in action on Saturday where it will battle for third place in the Emerald City Classic.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.