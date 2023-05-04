POWDERSVILLE — A few at-bats into the seventh inning, the Vikings had raised a few eyebrows Thursday night.
Emerald was down by six going into the final inning, but with a few hits and walks, the Vikings brought the tying run to the plate.
Unfortunately for them, the comeback fell just short.
The Emerald baseball team grounded out, ending its 2023 campaign with an 8-4 loss to Powdersville in the Class 3A state playoffs. The Vikings end their season at 10-15.
“Just had our chances. It’s playoff baseball. Game comes down to a couple plays here and there and, unfortunately, it didn’t go our way tonight,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “The guys played hard. Really proud of our battle, our grit and our fight.”
The seventh inning started out in promising fashion for Emerald with Calvin Henderson drawing a lead-off walk. A few at-bats later, Tucker Meredith singled, and Eli Bearden got a base hit to bring Henderson home with two outs.
Down to their last out, the Vikings continued battling, as Bradlee Jones walked to load the bases, Meredith scored on a wild pitch and Maddox Moore also took a free base. However, the Patriots finally got the out they were looking for to end the Emerald threat.
“I think it shows a lot about those guys in how much they dug in and fought there to the finish,” Hite said. “I think the resiliency and the mental toughness in the face of adversity are things that we talk about constantly within our program, and to see it go on display tonight in an elimination game is something that, as a coach, you’re really proud of.”
That resiliency showed in the fourth and fifth innings after the Vikings couldn’t seem to buy a hit through the first three.
However, their first hit of the night was huge. Will Howard knocked a solo home run over the right-field fence to get Emerald on the board in the fourth. In the next inning, Braxton Hill singled, as the Powdersville throw to first was off, giving Justin Scott a chance to score.
All of a sudden, a three-run deficit turned into just one for Emerald. With two down in the bottom of the fifth, it looked like the Vikings had a shot to bring themselves up to bat again to tie or even take the lead.
Then, Powdersville’s Collin Wendorff stepped up to the plate.
Wendorff hit a two-RBI single, extending the Patriots’ lead that they would expand upon again with three insurance runs in the sixth. Wendorff also hit a two-run home run in the second to bring his total to four RBIs on the night.
“We’re on the verge of coming back into that game and we go out and just can’t quite finish them off,” Hite said. “Once we kind of knocked on the door to get close to answering, they found a way to extend the lead again, and that’s what good baseball teams do.”
Although the Vikings’ season comes to a close with two losses to Blue Ridge and Powdersville, their appearance in the playoffs was a step in the right direction, being the first since 2019. However, Hite and a young core of Vikings want more going forward.
“It’s definitely a great step for our program, but we’re not satisfied with where we are,” Hite said. “We've just got to continue to build on it, and I think that playoff experience is great for our young guys, but we don’t want to be satisfied with just making the playoffs.
“I don’t want our program to be built on just being OK with being OK. We’re trying to build a championship culture and championship program, but it is steps. You've got to take steps.”