Parker
Buy Now

Lander senior Jakiyah Parker scans the court her team's Wednesday night loss to Augusta.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

It’s said again and again — basketball is a game of runs.

After a first half where Lander and Augusta went blow-for-blow with each other, the second half took on a new tone.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.