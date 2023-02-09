It’s said again and again — basketball is a game of runs.
After a first half where Lander and Augusta went blow-for-blow with each other, the second half took on a new tone.
It was all about runs.
First it was a huge run for the Jaguars, then one for the Bearcats, but in the final minutes, the switch flipped again, this time for Augusta.
The Jaguars ended the game on a 12-5 run to hand the Lander women’s basketball team a 56-51 loss Wednesday night at Horne Arena.
“I thought we showed good spurts in those 40 minutes, but Augusta’s too good of a team, they’re too veteran of a team for us to show spurts,” Lander coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said.
“Offense just kinda went up and down, but we didn’t take care of the ball. I think turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds just killed us.”
Augusta is one of the Peach Belt’s top defenses, and against the Bearcats, it showed why. The Jaguars limited the Bearcats to just 40% shooting with a 26.7% mark from downtown.
Offensively, Augusta didn’t do anything too flashy, but rebounding was key, as it rebounded Lander by nine and scored 15 off second-chance buckets.
The visitors also shut down Lander's leading scorer, Quadaija Langley, to just one field goal all night. And after Jakiyah Parker had a head-turning first half with 14 points, Augusta allowed no more buckets from the senior during the final 20 minutes.
“They really just pressured us,” Gehlhausen said. “It’s kinda the first team that pressured us off the ball screens, we’re used to teams kinda sagging off and going under and they were there without fouling.”
Sandwiched between two big Augusta runs was a 15-2 Lander run that gave the Bearcats life in the fourth. Over the course of six minutes, players such as Tyasia Freeman and Tanyia Gordon stepped up offensively, as the Bearcats shot 60% during that period.
Lander even maintained a lead as late as 3:44 left after Augusta led by as much as 11 in the third.
“We know how to fight,” Gehlhausen said. “We gotta get over the hump though and start fighting first. We typically take a few hits and then decide to turn it on and that’s not going to work against really any opponent.
“It got us a few looks there in that stretch, but we’ve gotta come out fighting from jump.”
The Bearcats will look to break their five-game losing streak Saturday at North Georgia, one that will be big as Gehlhausen’s squad hits the final stretch.
“We talk every day about getting better today, so we’ll watch film on it tomorrow and we’ll get better tomorrow,” Gehlhausen said.
“We’ve got five games left, nothing’s guaranteed, we’re going to take it one day at a time and we’re going to give it all we have every single day that we have together.”