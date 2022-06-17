A five-run barrage in the bottom of the sixth inning kept Post 20's winning streak alive on Thursday.
After trailing by more than three runs coming into the inning, the Braves stranded four runners on base, mustering just three hits. With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Post 20 finally capitalized.
"We were really struggling there with two outs," Post 20 coach Nate Hamilton said. "It was a great job by our guys there to go back side there and be really patient there late in the game. Some of our younger guys were really patient late in the game and used the whole field. It's a big confidence booster for them."
The Braves would hold on to win 6-4 against Greenville.
It was the team's second crack with the bases loaded and two away, but the rally failed with a strikeout to end the fourth inning. In the sixth, it came down to perseverance from an unlikely source, the No. 9-hitter Landon Still.
After fouling two pitches off of his lead foot, the lefty hit a soft-liner over the shortstop's head and found the outfield grass. Two runners scored to tie the game which set the stage for the leadoff Caleb McLaughlin. On the second pitch of his at-bat, McLaughlin drove a single to right field to give the team its first lead of the game.
"It's a huge win," Hamilton said. "It's a very quick season. We looked at our schedule and saw that this is our last region game for (10 days). Going into the midway of our season at 2-2 in our league versus 3-1, being at 3-1 looks a whole lot better. … We have played in some close games recently and I think it has benefitted us. It's easier when you win by 10 runs, but you need guys to be comfortable in these situations."
Stokes Cromer picks up the win as he allowed two runs on one hit in five innings. The Emerald alum was dialed in carrying a no-hitter into the top of the fourth inning.
"I felt like we were facing a good arm, but Stokes was doing well enough for us and kept us in the game," Hamilton said. "We hung in there and kept battling and we walked away with the win."
The Braves will be back at home today when they host Augusta.
