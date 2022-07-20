When Lauralee Scott came back from her freshman year at Furman, she didn’t think she would be playing competitive softball this summer.

But just before the month of May started to roll into June, she decided she was going to come back to play one last season with the Post 20 softball team for one more chance to play with the girls she grew up with and had known for so long.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags