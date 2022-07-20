When Lauralee Scott came back from her freshman year at Furman, she didn’t think she would be playing competitive softball this summer.
But just before the month of May started to roll into June, she decided she was going to come back to play one last season with the Post 20 softball team for one more chance to play with the girls she grew up with and had known for so long.
“I really didn’t think I was going to come back and play, but decided kind of last minute to play again,” Scott said. “It was just really fun to come back and play with girls from your own hometown that you’ve known from growing up (with them).
“I’ve played with Gracie Lollis, Gracie Timmerman, Micheala (Harrison) and more since I was little. To come out and play with them for another summer was really fun.”
Once she decided to play, the goal was set, Post 20 had to repeat as state champions, so the four recently graduated seniors and Scott could end their Post 20 careers as state champions.
On Monday, Greenwood accomplished that goal, taking down Darlington 4-2.
“I’m glad we made it, and I’m glad we won because five of us are going off to play college and some of us are done,” Timmerman said. “It’s good to end on a high note. ... It’s very cool and worked hard. I’m glad we pulled it out.”
In a title game, there are always several plays that stick out as championship moments, several of which were made by players that will be moving on from Post 20 heading into 2023.
There was a classic Lollis defensive play, where the shortstop snagged a hot-shot grounder, just simply reached out to snag a piece of a jersey and fired across to first for an inning-ending double play that halted Darlington’s lone explosive inning.
Scott had a handful of moments, most of which were in the circle in a dominant complete game, but arguably none was bigger than the fifth-inning double she laced down the left-field line for an RBI double.
Timmerman’s could have been an inside joke within her family, as she was not the final out of the season for the first time in her senior year, while Lou Corner’s was ending the game with a play she’s made hundreds if not thousands of times, snagging a ball to her left and firing across the diamond for a 5-3 putout.
Timmerman, Lollis and Scott are three of the six players that will represent Post 20 in the American Legion All-Star Game on Wednesday, which starts at 6 p.m. at Doug Spears Field.
After Wednesday, American Legion softball will officially come to an end. Greenwood will potentially return three players from the first Post 20 team, with a chance for a three-peat starting in 2023.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.