Larson fired after saying racial slur during livestream
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson was fired Tuesday by Chip Ganassi Racing, a day after nearly every one of his sponsors dropped the star driver for using a racial slur during a livestream of a virtual race.
Larson, in his seventh Cup season with Ganassi and considered the top free agent in NASCAR just weeks ago, is now stunningly out of a job in what could ultimately be an eight-figure blunder by the star.
Larson had been prepping to test free agency for the first time in his short career and Ganassi was expected to find himself in a bidding war to keep the sprint car driver he had gambled on and developed into one of NASCAR’s future stars.
Tour de France postponed because of coronavirus
PARIS — After weeks of holding out hope that the Tour de France would be able to go ahead as planned, the world’s most famous cycling race was finally added to the list of sporting events postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The three-week race could still take place this year, however, with French newspapers reporting late Tuesday that a new start date has been set for August. L’Equipe and Le Parisien said organizers are now hoping to stage the race from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.
That new time slot would see the race end on Champs-Élysées just as the rescheduled French Open tennis tournament starts a few miles away in western Paris.
Senior British Open postponed because of coronavirus outbreak
The Senior British Open was postponed on Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, with organizers still hoping the last senior major of the year can be played in 2020.
The event, scheduled to take place at Sunningdale from July 23-26, is the fourth of the five senior majors to lose its scheduled place on the calendar because of the pandemic.
The Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open have been canceled, while the Regions Tradition has been rescheduled for Sept. 24-27 from early May.
PGA of America starts relief fund
The PGA of America established the Golf Emergency Relief Fund on Monday by donating $5 million and pledging to match up to an additional $2.5 million given by other groups in hopes of providing support for the golf industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PGA’s contribution included every member of its executive team voluntarily reducing his or her compensation, along with the board of directors pledging personal donations.
The fund is being administered by E4E Relief, an independent third-party public charity.
Mother of T-wolves’ Towns dies from COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, died Monday because of complications from COVID-19 after more than a month of fighting the virus. She was 58.
The Timberwolves made the announcement via the Towns family, which requested privacy. The team intially said Cruz-Towns was 59. Karl Towns Sr., the father of the two-time All-Star player, was also hospitalized with the virus but has since recovered.
Cincinnati drops men’s soccer after having budget problems
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati eliminated its men’s soccer program Tuesday as other colleges weighed cutbacks because of budget problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
College are grappling with revenue losses from spring sports cancellations, including the NCAA basketball tournament. Eliminating sports is considered a last resort by athletic directors who face difficult choices.
Earlier this month, Old Dominion eliminated wrestling as part of its response to the pandemic. Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham expects other schools to face similar choices because of the uncertainty over fall sports, including football.