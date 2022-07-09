The old adage of “leave things better than you found out,” described Chris Deal to a tee.
The former football coach made a name for himself in North Carolina and at Emerald High School by leaving teams better than he found them. He took over struggling teams and flipped the team around, racking up 64 wins as a head coach in North Carolina and numerous wins as an assistant coach as a member of the Emerald football staff. But Deal won’t be remembered for his final win total.
He’ll be remembered by hundreds of people as the man that cared for each player, student, coach, coworker or any random person he met and how he changed their lives for the better.
Deal died at the age of 50 after battling ALS for 18 months. He was buried July 3.
“He had a strength about him that people were attracted to,” Chris’s oldest son Luke said at his father’s funeral service. “Incredible football coach. Had some crazy turnarounds. I remember growing up, just admiring it. … I don’t think his coaching ability had anything to do with the way he impacted people. He had a way about him. If you knew him, you usually knew him well. He liked to talk and build relationships.”
Before coming to Greenwood, Deal lived in North Carolina, coaching at five different schools from 1995 until 2011.
Deal worked at Emerald High School for seven years, working as a social studies teacher and had two different stints with the Vikings football program, working as the offensive coordinator from 2011-13 and defensive coordinator from 2016-19. He worked as a teacher and a coach for more than 20 years, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a caring heart.
“Coach Deal was a very wonderful coach. He was a man that I loved to play for,” Former Emerald defensive end Robby Harrison said. “He wasn’t just like a coach to me, he was like a dad on the field. I wanted to make sure when I did play that I did everything to the best of my ability. He always had a great scheme and was very smart with football.
“He was a father for everyone. When he got onto you, it felt different because it felt like a dad and a coach. Off the field, he was a great guy. He did a lot of wonderful things for me personally. He took us to camps, fed us and took us places. He catered to us like he was his own. He didn’t treat us any different than the way he did his own kids.”
At every coaching stop he went, Deal cared for his players. He gave them tough love on the football field and made sure his players were taken care of off the field, bringing players into his house nightly.
But for the Deals, that was never a problem. Players filtered throughout their house throughout his entire coaching career. They made sure players were fed, often grilling out either steaks or porkchops, helped them with their school work or just general problems, and if they spent the night on a Saturday, the players were following the family to church on Sunday.
“That was dad. That was his ministry,” Deal’s youngest son John said. “He wasn’t just a coach. He wasn’t just a teacher. He wasn’t just an administrator. He wasn’t just a friend. He was a disciple maker. That was his ministry to reach out to kids. That’s what I grew up with. He didn’t care what you looked like or how popular you were. He was going to bring you in and welcome you into our household.”
Along with taking care of them off the field, Deal continuously worked to put his players in the best situation possible, helping numerous reach the collegiate level.
“You could tell, to him, the kids were first and foremost,” said Barry Kinard, who coached with Deal during his stint as Emerald’s defensive coordinator. “He worked so hard for the kids, behind the scenes to get great opportunities to further their education and their football. He was a great model to look at.”
Deal started having symptoms of ALS in October of 2020 before officially being diagnosed with the disease in early 2021. Though the disease eventually confined Deal to a motorized wheelchair, he never complained.
“He never let it win. ... He always just persevered through it,” Deal’s pastor Chris Leonard said. “The smile on his face, that was true even to my last visit with him the day before he died. That’s something you can’t manufacture. That has to come from a providing place of faith and trust in a God that’s caring for you.”
Instead of wallowing in the terrible disease that was hurting him, Deal lived his life, celebrating everyone and everything around him, especially his family.
“The greatest way we can honor his beautiful life is to take what he shared with us, taught us or inspired us with and touch someone’s life in that same way,” Deal’s wife Leah said. “He always said ‘It is important to leave something better than you found it.’ I believe that is what he did in this world with his own life.
“Let’s all continue his legacy of love by valuing relationships with others by making a goal each day to make something better for someone else and by doing all we can to leave this world, even if it’s just in our little tiny corner, better than we found it.”