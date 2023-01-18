There’s no debate, Quadaija Langley is the type of player you want on the floor with the game on the line.
Tied with under a minute left, the ball found itself in the freshman’s hands — but Langley was patient.
She tossed it to a teammate to begin a series of passes before the ball made its way back to her.
Langley had an open lane along the baseline.
She took it — and scored the eventual game-winner with 44 seconds left, giving the Lander women’s basketball team a 58-57 nail-biting victory over Columbus State Wednesday night.
“It was a great read on her part,” Lander coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said. “We had talked about that baseline drive being open and seeing the reverse layup. What I love about Daija is she’s got the confidence, she knows that we all trust her and believe in her to make that shot.”
Langley’s shot was just what the doctor ordered after the Bearcats struggled to make baskets in the fourth quarter. The Lander offense shot just 2-for-11 from the field in the fourth, prompting the defense to hold off the visiting Cougars.
Columbus State was 3-for-16 from the field in the fourth, including a few stops by Lander to seal the win in the game’s final seconds.
And strikingly, the Bearcats (6-10, 3-4 PBC) stopped Columbus State’s bread and butter — 3-pointers.
Lander allowed the Cougars just one bucket from downtown in the second half after Columbus State (9-6, 3-4 PBC) sank eight in the first.
“We were intentional,” Gehlhausen said. “We talked about how they shoot the ball really well and this is going to be the best 3-point shooting team that we had seen in a while, so once we called their bluff and they shot it in our face a few times, we realized ‘Alright, we’ve gotta guard the perimeter.’ We made that adjustment really well.”
Guarding the perimeter opened up more opportunities for the Bearcats on offense, especially in the third quarter. Lander hit 50% of its field goals in the quarter, creating turnovers and making a few 3-pointers of its own.
It was a stark contrast from what Gehlhausen and Co. saw in the first quarter. The Bearcats had quickly fallen behind 11-2 to start the game and gave up nearly 53% of Columbus State’s shots, holding that same deficit for much of the first half.
“(Columbus State was) in more of a 2-3 and that’s a defense that we’ve seen a lot of lately and we’ve gotten really comfortable and confident in our zone offense and we were able to pick it apart,” Gehlhausen said.
Gehlhausen also believes her team is playing really together right now, which was evidenced by their perseverance Wednesday night. And going through one of the tougher schedules in the country, the head coach thinks it has prepared them for games like these and games ahead.
“It’s one game at a time and we wanted to be intentional, lock in on Columbus State,” Gehlhausen said. “All it does is continue to give us the confidence that if we stay together, if we continue to get better every single day starting in practice, building into the game, then good things can happen for this group.”