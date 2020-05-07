Lander baseball’s Thompson wins Elite 15 award
Lander junior pitcher Marshall Thompson earned the Peach Belt Conference Elite 15 Award presented by EAB.
The PBC Elite 15, modeled on the NCAA’s Elite 90, honors the student-athletes competing in the championship event with the highest cumulative GPA. With the cancellation of all PBC events because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the field was expanded to all baseball players in the conference.
A native of Juliette, Georgia, Thompson earned a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average as an exercise science major. On the mound, he made a team-high 10 appearances for the Bearcats, striking out 21 batters in 11 2/3 innings. Thompson is the third Bearcat baseball player and the 10th Bearcat overall to win the Elite 15.
Lander baseball has won the award a league-high three times in eight years and Lander’s athletic department has now earned 13 overall Elite 15 honors.
Woods, Mickelson donate $10 million to virus relief
HOBE SOUND, Fla. — The next match involving Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involves a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts, along with plenty of bragging rights in a star-powered foursome May 24 at Medalist Golf Club.
Turner Sports announced more details Thursday for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” a televised match between Woods and Peyton Manning against Mickelson and Tom Brady.
Medalist is where Woods plays when he’s at home. Manning and Brady said they have played there before — Manning running out of golf balls before reaching the 18th, Brady posting a 106.
Report: Wife threatens Ravens’ Thomas with gun
BALTIMORE — The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman last month.
According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at a short-term rental home in Austin in the early morning hours of April 13 and found him and his brother, Seth, in bed with two women.
The affidavit says Nina Thomas admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl Thomas’ head “with the intent to scare him.” She had taken the magazine out of the gun and disengaged the safety, but police noted “she was unaware the gun had a round in the chamber.”
Canadian Football League likely to cancel upcoming season
OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the most likely scenario is to cancel the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ambrosie made the admission Thursday in testimony to a House of Commons standing committee on finance. He appeared via video during a panel on arts, culture, sports and charitable organizations after news broke last week that the CFL requested up to $150 million Canadian in assistance from the federal government.
The commissioner said the league’s future is “very much in jeopardy” and that teams collectively lost about $20 million last year.
Bucks, relatives say Antetokounmpo’s accounts hacked
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked on Thursday afternoon and several bizarre and offensive tweets were posted, according to the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo’s brother and the player’s representatives.
More than a dozen tweets popped up in Antetokounmpo’s feed in the span of about five minutes, and they appeared to clearly be the work of someone other than the reigning MVP. The tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus.
“Giannis’ Twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” Los Angeles Lakers forward Kostas Antetokounmpo tweeted. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”