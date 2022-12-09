He was one of Lander’s best returning players, averaging nearly 10 points a game last year and led the team in minutes (923), rebounds (181) and assists (104) as a junior. He came into the 2022-23 season more refined in his game with a lot more talent and depth around him.
Through seven games this season, Sherfield has picked up where he left off, leading the Bearcats in points (81) and is second in total rebounds with 36, but he’s being productive in a different way as a senior.
Since transferring to Lander two years ago, Sherfield has almost always been penciled in as a starter, starting 47 of the 49 games he played in, but so far this year, Sherfield has been coming off the bench, starting two of the seven games.
“It’s just taking it in, especially this year because we’re deep,” Sherfield said. “It’s just playing my role, whether I’m starting or not.”
Despite not being in the starting rotation, Sherfield is the first man off the bench and is fourth on the team in total minutes this season.
Along with the change in playing time, Sherfield’s role has changed in two ways this season.
Last year, the ball was always in his hands as the Bearcats point guard. This year, he can flow off the ball, playing the point and the wing guard.
“I thought his usage rate was too high last year. He’s still putting up similar numbers, if not better numbers, with him not having to have the ball as much,” Lander men’s coach Omar Wattad said. “It just (shows) so much more of his game. He can play the point, he can play the wing. He shows more and more of his arsenal.
“He’s taking everything in stride, whether he’s playing 25 minutes or 10 minutes. He’s guarding hard, he’s rebounding hard, he’s efficient as heck, not only with his field goal attempts but with his touches. He’s been outstanding. He’s shooting 62% from the floor. It’s insane for a perimeter player to be doing that.”
With the ball not in his hands, Sherfield’s efficiency has shot up. After shooting 47% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, Sherfield is shooting 62% from the floor and 50% from 3 this year. With the efficiency boost, he’s actually averaging two more points a game this season (11.6 compared to 9.8) in 14 less minutes a game.
But Sherfield’s life changed forever about two months before the Bearcats tipped off against Anderson in their season opener.
Loyal Azair Sherfield was born on Sept. 16.
“He was already mature and already a wonderful ambassador for the program,” Wattad said. “But he has grown as a man, as one has to when a child is born. He’s handled it phenomenally. I have no idea how I would have been able to do that. It’s been amazing. ...
“He’s evolved as a young man. He’s a man. Not every person in college is a man. Legally you are, but you’re not always mentally there. He is.”
To Sherfield, his play has changed this year, but that’s because his son has been at every home game this season, watching his father break out in his senior year.
“That really sparked my life, because it gave me a second chance,” Sherfield said. “I give credit to him with how I’ve been playing. I’ve just been (feeling) joy everyday, just ready to compete and paly the game. I know that it’s bigger than me now. It’s for him really. He just makes me better hands down.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.