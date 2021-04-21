Lander’s Sarell named to All-Conference team
Lander women’s lacrosse goalkeeper Brenah Sarell was named to the All-Gulf South Conference team, the conference office announced Wednesday.
The junior started all 10 games for Lander and was the lone Bearcat to be named to the All-Conference team.
Sarrell played in 503 minutes of action while making 95 saves on the season. Sarell ended the season ranked 17th in Division II for total saves. Her 9.5 saves per game ranked first in the conference. She made a season-high 14 saves in a 15-10 loss against nationally-ranked Mount Olive.
Presbyterian dismisses Tommy Spangler
CLINTON — Presbyterian has announced that football coach Tommy Spangler won’t return to the Football Championship Subdivision school.
Athletic director Rob Acunto said Wednesday that after a review, it was determined the “change in leadership was in the best interest of PC and its student athletes.”
Acunto said the school has begun a national search for Spangler’s replacement.
Spangler was in his second stint as Presbyterian football coach. He went 42-24 from 2001-06, leading the program to the NCAA Division II Playoffs in 2005 before the school moved up to FCS.
Floyd’s brother backs Raiders’ tweet
The brother of George Floyd thanked the Las Vegas Raiders for their support after owner Mark Davis issued a statement on Twitter that drew backlash following the conviction of a police officer who killed Floyd.
Philonise Floyd issued a statement through the family’s attorney on Wednesday, a day after the tweet sent on the team’s official account saying “I CAN BREATHE 4-20-21.”
NFL owners agree to rules changes
NFL owners on Wednesday approved eliminating overtime in preseason games and expanded selection of jersey numbers for receivers, running backs and defensive backs.
The league also will allow on-field officials to get certain “objective information” from the replay official and designated members of the officiating department “when clear and obvious video evidence is present.”
The league also announced that its 2021 schedule, the first with a 17-game regular season, will be released May 12.