Lander’s Reed named Specialist of the Week
Lander volleyball junior Madilyn Reed was tabbed Tuesday as the Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week.
Reed closed the season with three straight double-doubles, averaging 9.17 assists per set and 3.92 digs per set. The Graniteville native had 35 assists and 10 digs against USC Aiken, then 53 assists and a season-high 24 digs in a win over UNC Pembroke followed by 22 assists and 13 digs against Francis Marion.
The 53 assists against UNCP is the second-highest single-match amount in the PBC this season. Reed is currently ranked fifth in the PBC in assists and sixth in digs.
Steelers sign Tomlin to contract extension
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin wants to be part of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers on Tuesday signed their longtime coach to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season.
Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers, winning one Super Bowl and going to another. The franchise has reached the playoffs nine times during Tomlin’s tenure and captured its seventh AFC North title under him in 2020.
Cowboys suspend Robinson for 2 games
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended for two games Tuesday for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
Robinson will be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The sixth-year player’s suspension will begin going into Week 1 of the regular season.
It’s the second suspension for Robinson, who was banned four games in 2018 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
UCLA star Juzang enters NBA draft
LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering his name in the NBA draft but not hiring an agent.
The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games.
The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008.
Duke’s Coleman to enter transfer portal
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman III says he plans to enter his name into the transfer portal.
The school announced Coleman’s decision Tuesday. That came after the 6-foot-7 forward out of Richmond, Virginia, saw a limited role last season by averaging 1.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5 minutes per game.
Coleman played spot minutes in each of the final 11 games for Duke, which missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He played double-digit minutes only twice during the season.
Nuggets sign Rivers to 10-day contract
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets bolstered their injury-depleted backcourt by signing veteran guard Austin Rivers to a 10-day contract Tuesday.
Rivers is expected to be available when the Nuggets visit Portland on Wednesday night.
He brings size and shooting to Denver’s backcourt, along with plenty of playoff experience — 45 games with the Clippers and Rockets. He is eligible for Denver’s playoff roster because he wasn’t on an NBA roster after April 9.
Black Pumas, MGK to perform at NFL draft
CLEVELAND — Grammy Award nominated rock & soul duo Black Pumas and Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly will perform at next week’s NFL draft.
The league announced its musical acts for the second and third days of the draft, which is back on the road after being all virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A stage has been constructed near FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to host the three-day event from April 29 to May 1.