Recarte named PBC Player of Week
Miriam Recarte has earned Peach Belt Conference of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. It’s the first-career weekly honor for Recarte and the 44th all-time for Lander women’s basketball.
Lander has now earned back-to-back Player of the Week accolades, as sophomore Zamiya Passmore secured the award last week.
Passmore earned the weekly accolade following a pair of conference wins for No. 6 Lander.
Tennessee fires football coach Pruitt
The Tennessee football program is starting over yet again, this time after coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others were fired Monday for cause when an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”
Chancellor Donde Plowman said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip Nov. 13 into allegations of recruiting violations.
Also fired were two assistants and seven members of the recruiting and support staff.
72 players in quarantine at Australian Open
The number of players in hard quarantine swelled to 72 ahead of the Australian Open after a fifth positive coronavirus test was returned from the charter flights bringing players, coaches, officials and media to Melbourne for the season-opening tennis major.
That means they won’t be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days, creating a two-speed preparation period for the tournament. Other players in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.