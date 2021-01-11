Passmore named PBC Player of Week
Lander sophomore Zamiya Passmore was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week honors. It’s the second-career weekly honor for Passmore and the 43rd all-time for Lander women’s basketball.
Passmore becomes the first Bearcat to win PBC Player of the Week honors in her freshman and sophomore seasons. The Bearcats have won 22 weekly honors in the last five seasons, the most of any team in the league.
Coastal Carolina coach wins FCA award
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes recently honored Coastal Carolina University’s Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell with the 2020 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award.
Jamey Chadwell, a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year finalist and three-time Big South Coach of the Year, became the third head coach in Coastal Carolina football history on Jan. 18, 2019.
On the field, Chadwell has won over 65 games in 10 years as a head coach at Charleston Southern (2013-16), Delta State (2012), North Greenville (2009-10) and at Coastal Carolina (2017 and 2019).
Belichick won’t accept Medal of Freedom
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick announced Monday night that he will not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
In a delicately worded, one-paragraph statement, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach did not say explicitly that he had turned down the offer from President Donald Trump, whom he has called a friend. Instead, Belichick explained, “the decision has been made not to move forward with the award” in the wake of last week’s deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol.