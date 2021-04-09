Lander’s Marriott named PBC Player of the Year
The No. 3 Lander men’s soccer team was well represented in the Peach Belt Conference’s men’s soccer All-Conference team, which was announced by the conference Friday.
Tom Marriott headlined the Bearcats haul of awards by being named the PBC Player of the Year. Marriott helped lead an explosive Bearcat offense that led the PBC in scoring with 27 goals on the year.
Marriott was featured in the top three among Bearcats for goals, assists and points. Starting in all nine games this season for the Bearcats, he was tied for second in goals with five, tied for first in assists with four and tied for first in points with 14.
This marks the first time since 2009 that a Bearcat has been named the PBC Player of the Year.
USC’s Martin receives 2-year extension
COLUMBIA — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has received a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.
The school’s board of trustees approved the deal on Friday.
The move ends more than a month of questions about Martin’s future after the Gamecocks finished the season with a 5-16 record and have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since he led them to the Final Four in 2017.
Gonzaga’s Ayayi enters NBA draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft Friday and will skip his senior season.
The school said Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career.
Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field. The French native’s 6.8 rebounds per game were second on the team as Gonzaga advanced to the NCAA title game, where the Bulldogs lost to Baylor.
Cincy fires Brannen following investigation
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired men’s basketball coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players.
The school fired Brannen on Friday, six days after he was put on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer last month. Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired.
Brannen was hired from Northern Kentucky in 2019 and seven players he recruited have since left the program.