Lander's Hardee earns all-PBC honors
Lander women's golf sophomore Caroline Hardee was honored as an all-Peach Belt Conference performer, earning second-team all-PBC honors on Monday.
Hardee was sixth in the PBC with a 77.2 strokes per 18 holes average over the course of 14 rounds. She recorded three top-five finishes, highlighted by a tie for second at the Converse College Spring Invite. Hardee carded Lander's two best rounds of the season, shooting an even 72 and a 1-over 73 during the first two rounds of the Patsy Rendleman Invitational.
The Greenville native becomes the first all-conference player for Lander since Marianna Martins and Sophie Stone both earned second-team all-PBC honors in 2015.
Panthers make McCaffrey highest-paid RB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, a person familiar with the contract negotiation told The Associated Press, making McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Panthers have not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
NASCAR's Larson suspended for racial slur
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race. The star driver said there was “no excuse” for his comment.
NASCAR ordered Larson, who is half Japanese, to complete a sensitivity training course before he's eligible for reinstatement.
Larson apologized in a video posted on his social media accounts.
Larson was competing in an iRacing event Sunday night when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. During a check of his microphone, he asked his spotter, “You can't hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The slur was directed at his spotter, who is white.
Doug Sanders, 20-time PGA Tour winner, dies
Doug Sanders brought a flamboyance to golf fashion ahead of his time, a colorful character known as much for the 20 times he won on the PGA Tour as the majors that got away.
Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston, the PGA Tour confirmed through a text from Sanders' ex-wife, Scotty. He was 86.
Sanders was still an amateur when he won his first PGA Tour event in 1956 at the Canadian Open in a playoff against Dow Finsterwald, and his best year was in 1961 when he won five times and finished third on the PGA Tour money list.
But he is best known for four runner-up finishes in the majors, the most memorable at St. Andrews in the 1970 British Open. He only needed par on the final hole of the Old Course to beat Jack Nicklaus, and Sanders was 3 feet away. He jabbed at the putt and missed it, and Nicklaus beat him the next day in a playoff.
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The WWE-backed XFL had canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
The league said Monday in a news release that it wasn't insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
Kansas' Dotson declares for NBA draft
Kansas guard Devon Dotson is entering the NBA draft after leading the Big 12 Conference in scoring his sophomore season.
Dotson participated in the NBA combine last summer before returning to school. He said this time he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the draft.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals while helping Kansas go 28-3 and win its final 16 games. He earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team.
Kentucky's Quickley enters NBA draft
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.
Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3 sophomore Player of the Year after he wasn't picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests.
The AP’s first team All-SEC selection also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league's regular season championship.
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson dies in crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery, his hometown. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.
Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Bulls fire general manager Forman
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls fired general manager Gar Forman on Monday, while officially hiring Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations and moving John Paxson into an advisory role.
The Bulls handed the keys to the 48-year-old Karnisovas last week, hoping he can spark a struggling franchise.
Paxson is moving into a background role after nearly two decades as the top basketball decision-maker. He took over as general manager for Jerry Krause in 2003 and was promoted to vice president of basketball operations in May 2009 with Forman — who joined the Bulls as a scout in 1998 — becoming GM.