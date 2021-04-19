LU’s Erler named PBC Player of Week
Lander men’s tennis freshman Mikael Erler earned Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday.
Erler dropped just five games in a pair of singles victories for No. 6 Lander. The Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France, native earned a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles in Lander’s 5-2 win over No. 12 North Georgia on Tuesday, then notched a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 3 spot in the Bearcats’ 4-3 victory over Flagler on Thursday.
He owns a 9-1 singles record this season, including a combined 6-0 mark at No. 2 and No. 3 positions.
Alex Smith retires after 16 NFL seasons
Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he’s ready to leave the NFL but believing he’s still able to play quarterback.
Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family.
After breaking his right tibia and fibula in a game Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston, he said he wondered if he’d be able to take walks with his wife or play with his kids in the yard — let alone play in the NFL again.
Tour makes plans for non-vaccinated golfers
The PGA Tour is telling its players they will not have to be tested for the coronavirus if they are vaccinated, and those who aren’t will have to pay for their own tests starting this summer.
In a memo sent to players Monday, the tour strongly encouraged them to get vaccinated. It stopped short of saying it would require players to be vaccinated to compete in tournaments.
Players would be deemed inoculated 14 days after the full course of the vaccine. They would no longer be subject to testing for the coronavirus and, in accordance with CDC guidelines, would be able to gather in small groups without face coverings.
Gonzaga lands top recruit Holmgren
SPOKANE, Wash. — Chet Holmgren is heading to Gonzaga.
The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit announced Monday on ESPN that he will play what will likely be his only college season with the Bulldogs.
Pippen’s oldest son dies at 33
Antron Pippen, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and once a top college prospect, has died. He was 33.
Scottie Pippen announced the death on his social media platforms, saying his oldest child died Sunday.