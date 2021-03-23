Cange, Passmore earn All-American honors
The Lander women’s basketball team continued to pile up accolades Tuesday as sophomores Makaila Cange and Zamiya Passmore were two of the 10 players named WBCA NCAA Division II Coaches’ All-Americans.
Cangé was also named a First-Team D2CCA All-American, while Passmore earned D2CCA All-American Honorable Mention.
The Bearcats are the only team to put multiple players on the WBCA All-American team and one of only two schools to have multiple players honored by D2CCA.
Lander’s two selections mark the first time the Bearcats have ever had multiple players earn All-American honors in the same season.
Texans’ Watson facing 14 lawsuits
HOUSTON — A 14th woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment.
The most recent lawsuit was filed by a woman who alleges Watson assaulted her in July 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Six others lawsuits were filed earlier Monday while the others were filed last week.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless,” while the NFL player has broadly denied he acted inappropriately.
Panthers re-sign Miller, add linebacker Luvu
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets.
Gamecocks down The Citadel 8-3
COLUMBIA — South Carolina baseball opened a five-game homestand with an 8-3 win Tuesday over The Citadel. Will Sanders struck out a career-high 10 batters and the Gamecocks scored six runs in the first three innings in the victory.
Walkoff lifts Clemson past Georgia Southern
NORTH AUGUSTA — First-year freshman pinch-hitter Alex Urban hit a two-run homer, the first long ball of his career, with one out in the ninth inning to lift Clemson to a 6-4 walkoff win over Georgia Southern at SRP Park on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 9-9, while the Eagles dropped to 10-9.