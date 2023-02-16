Brandon Perkins took an opportunity of a lifetime last summer.
The Lander men’s lacrosse player represented Puerto Rico at the U21 World Lacrosse Games, a land his family takes great pride in.
And when he donned the red, blue and white of the island, that same pride washed over Perkins.
“Just being able to say I can represent my heritage, not a lot of people can say that,” Perkins said. “For me, it was just mostly doing it for my grandparents because they were both born on the island, they were both raised there.”
“For them to be able to see me throw the colors on, throw the flag on, it brought so much joy to them and that’s all I really did it for.”
Over those few weeks in Ireland, Perkins and his team represented Puerto Rico well. Perkins played in all eight games, as the Puerto Rican team went 4-4 with wins over Germany, Israel and two wins over the Czech Republic.
But to Perkins, the results weren’t the best part of it all — it was the memories made.
Perkins and his family took the opportunity to visit various sites around Dublin, including the Guinness Storehouse factory. Back at the college campus his team was staying at, Perkins got to know members of Team Japan, USA and Australia.
Playing teams like those also made memories of a lifetime.
“It’s kinda cliche, but just playing against people from other nations was just the coolest thing in the world,” Perkins said.
“We ended up playing Team USA, which I never thought in a million years I’d ever get to do, and then we got killed, granted, but… we had so much fun playing that game even though we were getting destroyed.”
It was a new challenge for Perkins to play in an international competition, and at Lander, this season will be, too. The sophomore transferred after playing his freshman season at Limestone.
Coming out of his Lake Mary, Florida high school, Lander was one of Perkins’ collegiate choices.
Although Perkins didn’t make his way to Greenwood right away, coach Anthony LePore was glad to see him decide to transfer to Lander, especially after watching him in the World Games.
“When I was watching the world championships this summer online that he was competing in, he was playing long pole, and they ran him out of the defensive end,” LePore said.
“I was like ‘This is great because this means he’s a much more versatile player than we had originally anticipated and that’s kind of been one of the real strengths that Brandon’s brought here.”
So far in the young season, Perkins and the Bearcats have impressed. Through two games, Lander is 1-1 with an 11-7 win over Mount Olive where Perkins snagged his first collegiate assist in the season-opener.
That and his World Games appearance are outstanding accomplishments for Perkins, but the sophomore wants to bring Lander lacrosse to new heights.
And luckily for him, Perkins gets to do it with a new, close-knit group of guys.
“I can say for any of these people, I know they have my back and I have theirs, so I never have to worry about it if something’s not going my way,” Perkins said. “I’m just not going to get casted out, everyone helps each other, we build each other back up.”