Coming into the 2022 season, the Lander women’s lacrosse team was picked to finish sixth in the Gulf South Conference, just one spot ahead of last place Shorter.
The third-year program, which had not played a full season because of the start of the pandemic in 2020 and COVID-19 problems in 2021, surprised everyone, winning five of its first six games and taking down No. 10 Limestone.
Fast forward two months, the Bearcats reached the Gulf South Conference playoffs for the first time, falling in the semifinal round to eventual champion the University of Alabama Huntsville.
When the All Gulf South awards were announced in May, head coach Bob Dachille was named the Gulf South Coach of the Year.
“It was awesome. It was great to receive it,” Dachille said. “Like I told the girls, coach of the year just means you have the best players. It was great to receive, but it was really the recognition of the program. That’s the big thing, putting Lander on the map.”
The 2022 season was the best in the program’s brief history. Lander finished with a program record 10 wins after playing just 19 games through the first two seasons. After taking down Limestone, Lander was ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history. The Bearcats also finished with six All-Conference selections, including Autumn Huskey, who was named the Freshman of the Year.
“What was cool about having five all-conference players was we had at least one at every position,” Dachille said. “I think we had depth at every single position. You could see the incremental steps from years one and two, but we took a huge jump in year three, winning 10 games.”
Dachille knew just four days into the season this year was going to be different than the first two. The Bearcats trailed Belmont Abbey by nine with just 12 minutes left in the game, spelling certain defeat. But they rallied, tying the game with just 37 seconds left to play. Lander ended up taking the game 15-14.
“I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Dachille said. “That was an amazing win. ... It was a wild year, but the girls did amazing. I think we gained a lot of very valuable experience.”
Lander is Dachille’s third head coaching stop, after coaching at Presbyterian and Erskine. Both programs were young when he took over, so starting the Lander program was nothing new to him.
“I tried to apply a lot things that I did there (Erskine) to here,” Dachille said. “This has been a lot more fun because I had a recruiting year, so I got to truly build it from the ground up, bringing people in from all over. It’s been fun to start it from scratch. ... I like having that pressure and I like having to bring in from the ground up. ... We have pretty high expectations moving forward. We want to competing to win conference. We want to be competition for the NCAA tournament, because that’s the standard that has been set here at Lander across the board.”