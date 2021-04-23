PBC names Lander’s Aguayo Freshman of the Year
Lander volleyball outside hitter Christina Aguayo capped off an impressive rookie season by being selected as the Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year, the league announced Friday.
Aguayo is the fourth Bearcat in program history to earn this distinction, following in the footsteps of Candace LaRocca (2007), Tarryn Angermeier (2012) and Kaitlyn Krafka (2018). She also picked up her first all-conference laurel with a spot on the second team.
The Las Cruces, New Mexico, native led the Bearcats and the PBC freshman class with 2.94 kills per set and 174.5 points. Aguayo tallied six double-doubles, including three in Lander’s final four matches.
Ben Martin shoots 77 in second round of Zurich Classic
Greenwood native Ben Martin and his partner, Chesson Hadley, shot a 5-over 77 and missed the cut after Friday’s second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Martin and Hadley shot a 5-under 67 in the first round of the event.
USC baseball splits doubleheader with Arkansas
COLUMBIA — In Game 1, the University of South Carolina baseball team scored four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth and the pitching trio of Brannon Jordan, Andrew Peters and Brett Kerry held Arkansas to just four hits in a 6-2 win.
South Carolina fell to Arkansas, 5-1, in the final game of the three-game series.
Arkansas opened the scoring in the third on RBIs from Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory, but Brady Allen cut the lead in half with a solo home run in the bottom of the third.
Arkansas added a pair in the fifth on Cayden Wallace’s two run home run to left and scored in the seventh on a fielding error. South Carolina had just two hits on the night, Allen’s home run and a David Mendham single.
Clemson tops Wake Forest in series opener
CLEMSON — Kier Meredith’s single in the seventh inning scored two runs and broke a 2-2 tie to propel Clemson to a 5-2 victory over Wake Forest in Friday’s series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Geoffrey Gilbert (2-4) earned the win in relief, while Nick Hoffmann pitched 1 2/3 innings to record his first career save. Clemson starter Mack Anglin pitched a career-best 6 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits, two unearned runs and three walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2021.