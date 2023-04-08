The program Lander wrestling coach R.C. LaHaye has built is uncommon.
In just its fourth year, Bearcat wrestling finished runner-up in all of NCAA Division II, sported six All-Americans and won its second-straight conference championship.
And even in the offseason, the honors continue to roll in.
LaHaye was named The Open Mat Division II Coach of the Year, and 157-pounder David Hunsberger was named The Open Mat’s Freshman of the Year last week.
Hunsberger was also named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II Rookie of the Year Friday.
“It’s an exciting honor to be recognized as one of the top coaches of the top programs, but it’s a lot more than just me, it’s all the hard work these guys put in, it’s the hard work our assistant coaches put in, the support we get from our administration,” LaHaye said.
“All of that stuff combined has really made these honors possible.”
LaHaye has been at Lander since it first started its wrestling program in 2018 and got its first wrestling season going in 2019. During his 15-year coaching career, LaHaye has made stops at Newberry and Grand Canyon.
He’s been named a national finalist three times, and it seemed the third time was the charm for LaHaye.
As for Hunsberger, his pair of honors are two of the biggest honors he’s received in his young wrestling career, and deservingly so. The freshman went 32-5 on the mat, finishing fourth at the D-2 national championships to earn All-American honors.
Hunsberger was also the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year and named to first-team All-SACC.
“It’s pretty cool being recognized for the hard work I’ve put in,” Hunsberger said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn’t really see this coming. It’s cool to just see all the effort, hard work put together and get an award like this.”
On top of these two national awards, the Bearcats have a lot of momentum going into next season. Lander returns five All-Americans, including 2022 national champion Zeth Brower and Hunsberger.
All of this success shows recruits that Lander wrestling means business.
But what do the honors and returners tell the rest of the country about Lander wrestling?
“It tells them we’re coming,” LaHaye said. “We’ve got an army of All-Americans, recruiting’s going very well. We’re coming for that top spot next season.”
There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the program, including excitement for one another. For one thing, LaHaye knows he’s got a heck of a wrestler in Hunsberger.
“I saw it coming. We’re proud of him,” LaHaye said. “He had a great freshman year and I think it’s really gonna springboard and motivate him to even perform at a higher level moving forward. … I think he realizes there’s a few steps higher on that podium that he could climb.”
And Hunsberger knows he’s got a heck of a coach in LaHaye.
“I see this guy in the room every day, how he works, and I know how he coaches, seeing him out there, getting excited, all that stuff, especially at the national tournament,” Hunsberger said. “Just the way he holds himself. You can just tell he knows what he’s doing.”