Lander wrestling wins in home finale
The Lander wrestling team left its home fans ecstatic with a 53-0 thrashing of Coker at Horne Arena Thursday night.
Lander advances to 7-3 overall and 6-1 in the SACC while Coker falls to 1-1 overall and in the SACC.
The Bearcats were all over the Cobras, with five pins and one tech fall throughout the contest.
Lander golfers named Golfers of the Week
The Lander men’s golf team saw two of their own named as PBC Golfers of the Week.
Junior Maxime Legros and sophomore Valentin Peugnet earned the award after they shot 3-under-par at the 2021 Spring Kickoff.
The duo tied for ninth place, leading the Bearcats in the process. Peugnet started off shooting three-under-par on the first round of the tournament before shooting par the next two rounds. Legros shot two-under-par the first two rounds before shooting one-over-par on the last round of the tournament.
Falcons release two veterans
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans — safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey.
According to Spotrac, the team cleared $6.25 million by releasing Allen, a four-time team captain, and another $4.5 million by cutting Bailey. The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons’ practice squad.
There may be more cost-cutting moves ahead for the Falcons, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in salary cap space.
AP source: Eagles trade Wentz to Colts
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz helped steer the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title and later received the richest contract in team history.
He’s already gone before that deal even kicked in.
The Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal. Philadelphia receives a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.
Ivy League cancels spring season
NEW YORK — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not have a spring sports conference season, the school presidents announced Thursday.
The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools’ measures to protect everyone on campus.