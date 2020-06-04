LU wrestling joins new conference
The Lander wrestling program will begin competing in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas beginning with the 2020-21 season.
South Atlantic Conference Carolinas is a co-branded men’s wrestling league entering its third year of existence. Lander will become the league’s ninth team, joining Belmont Abbey, Coker, Emmanuel, King, Limestone, Mount Olive, Newberry, and Queens.
Lander wrestling is entering its second season of existence after competing as an independent during its inaugural 2019-20 campaign.
USC’s Martin to lead committee on race
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Carolina coach Frank Martin will chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large.
The NABC’s board of directors announced the new committee Thursday, saying in a statement that “coaches can and should lend their voices to making a difference on the national, regional and local levels.” But the college coaching association also wants to ensure that the concerns of student-athletes are being addressed.
The board also released a set of recommendations for coaches, including having in-person or virtual meetings to discuss current events and racial injustice; stressing a team’s commitment to diversity and inclusion; establish Election Day as an annual team day off; and encourage meetings with law enforcement leaders and others outside the department.
6 Gamecocks preseason All-SEC
Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon’s preseason All-SEC squads, the national publication announced today.
The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Aaron Sterling on the second-team unit, Jaycee Horn, Ernest Jones and Jammie Robinson on the third team, and Parker White on the fourth-team squad.
Fromm apologizes for text
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday morning.
The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”
NASCAR announces wave of races
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be a midweek event July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through the first weekend of August.
NASCAR already has rescheduled races through June 21 and the update released Thursday begins the next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.