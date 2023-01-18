When the dust settled at the end of last season, Lander wrestling lost a few key pieces.
But the Bearcats didn’t rebuild, they reloaded.
Lander coach R.C. LaHaye added James Joplin from NC State, Logan Hall from Notre Dame College in Ohio and David Hunsberger from Byrnes High School.
What makes these guys so special? They’re all ranked within their respective classes’ Top 5.
And they’re a big reason why Lander is 13-2 and No. 5 in the country.
“I think we still haven’t seen the best of this team,” LaHaye said. “The highlights for me is going to see where we’re at that second week in March because we have enough guys on this team, if they do the right things and put themself in the right position, this team can compete for a national championship.”
In just their fourth season as a team, the Bearcats have defied expectations of what a young program should look like.
Redshirt junior wrestler Zeth Brower notched Lander’s first individual national title in the 141-pound class. The Bearcats also participated in the NWCA National Duals, a meet with the top-16 teams from the previous season, for the first time earlier this month.
Going 4-1 in the tournament with a fifth-place finish is certainly something to be proud of, especially as the national championships in March draw close.
“That’s why we go,” LaHaye said. “I think every guy on our team wrestled a returning All-American or somebody that was ranked in the top eight in the country. Every kid in our lineup saw that that’s what you’re gonna see at the national tournament.”
LaHaye’s squad has defeated four top-15 opponents, including the likes of No. 9 Upper Iowa, No. 12 Indianapolis and No. 12 McKendree.
Individually, the Bearcats are just as strong.
Lander sports nine wrestlers ranked in the top 16 of their respective weight classes. Brower headlines the Bearcats, looking to defend his title as the No. 1 wrestler of his class.
Hunsberger, ranked fifth in the 165-pound class, is new to the collegiate wrestling scene, and so far, he loves it.
“It’s good to know hard work pays off,” Hunsberger said. “Coming in as a freshman, I didn’t really know what to expect because we’re more of a new team right now and even then, I know we’re getting out there, getting better every day.”
As a transfer, Hall knew Lander was special when he first went on a visit with LaHaye. And as the fourth-ranked wrestler in the 184-pound class, the graduate student has his sights set on a national title.
“Individually, I want to be the best in the country, that’s my goal,” Hall said. “As a team, I want to bring home a top-4 trophy.”
But Lander isn’t just aiming for a top four finish, a national championship is in the picture, too.
“We could go all the way to the moon and back,” Hunsberger said. “We got the firepower, we got all the pieces, just gotta put them together.”