Lander wrestling drops two duals
HARTSVILLE — The Lander wrestling team capped the weekend with a pair of tough duals at Coker, falling 21-13 to No. 22 Colorado Mesa before dropping a 27-9 decision to the Cobras.
Against the Mavericks, Lander fell behind by 13 before Tyler Dahlgren put the Bearcats on the board with a 12-4 major decision at 157. CMU answered with three consecutive decisions before a forfeit at 197 and a 4-2 decision from Cameron Coffman at 285 allowed Lander to close the dual with nine unanswered points.
In the Bearcats’ second dual of the day, Angel Hernandez gave Lander its first points as he notched a 5-4 decision at 165. Darius Parker added a fall at 197 to cap the scoring for the Bearcats.
Garrett joins Giants as offensive coordinator
NEW YORK — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
New York announced Friday night that the former Dallas coach will join new coach Joe Judge’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
The team also announced the hiring of Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Thomas McGaughey was retained by Judge as the Giants’ special teams coordinator.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.
Jaguars to interview former Dallas OC
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to interview former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan for their offensive coordinator job.
Linehan is scheduled to meet with coach Doug Marrone this weekend. Linehan was out of the NFL the past year after getting fired by the Cowboys following the 2018 season.
Marrone interviewed former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo on Thursday. McAdoo wants to get back into the league after a two-year hiatus.
Beckham Jr.’s warrant rescinded
NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
LeMay’s 2 TDs lead East to Shrine Bowl win
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida International’s James Morgan led two first-quarter scoring drives and Charlotte’s Benny LeMay rushed for two touchdowns to lead the East to a 31-27 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Saturday.
LeMay’s 9-yard TD run with just under two minutes remaining sealed offensive MVP honors for the 5-foot-8, 216-pound running back in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game, which was played at Tropicana Field.