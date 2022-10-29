Zeth Brower is no stranger to adversity.
The redshirt junior took a medical redshirt in 2020 for a concussion wrestling at Clackamas Community College in Oregon.
Brower got right back up.
Fast forward to last season at Lander, Brower sat out for three months with a broken hand.
Again, he got right back up — and won a national championship.
This time, Brower isn’t dealing with an injury, but a target on his back. The Lander standout was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Division II coaches poll last Friday.
An honor? Sure. But it puts all eyes on him, as each guy he faces will give him their best shot.
However, Brower doesn’t seem too phased about it heading into this season.
“It’s fun, it’s motivating, a lot of people are coming after my neck but it keeps you going,” Brower said. “I try not to think about it too much but I just keep my head down and work hard because it’s a lot of work, it’s a long season, a lot of matches, so I just need to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Brower’s national title was the first in Lander’s young program history. The Bearcats first hit the mat in 2019 and have shot up near the top of Division II in a flash. Lander enters this season as the No. 7-ranked team in the nation after sending four wrestlers to nationals last season.
The efforts of head coach R.C. LaHaye, Brower and his teammates have helped the Bearcats establish the program, something the Medford, Oregon native wanted to do when he moved across the country.
“It was special coming here,” Brower said. “I definitely had that goal in mind, but to see it come together was definitely really cool. I definitely thought it was a special thing to share with coach (LaHaye), being a new program here. I definitely wanted to help put Lander on the map, and now this year, following that, we got a lot of good people coming out here.”
And just a year after enrolling at Lander, Brower has quickly become a leader on and off the mat. A team-oriented wrestler, Brower isn’t just looking forward to defending his national title in March, but is most excited to have a lot of teammates with him at nationals.
But what truly puts Brower over the top is his work ethic, according to LaHaye.
“College wrestling is a hard sport, everybody works hard, but on occasion, you get guys that even separate themselves from that group, and that’s why he’s been able to do what he’s done so far,” LaHaye said. “He has a chance with things on his side: luck and hard work. Now’s a chance to do something really special here.”
As Lander’s first and only national title-winning wrestler, Brower has a chance to become the program’s first two-time national champion — and help make Lander a wrestling powerhouse.
“I wanted to be a big part of this legacy and kind of kickstart it,” Brower said. “I definitely had that goal coming here and the job isn’t done yet, so I’m going to keep fulfilling that idea that I have in my head, but I’ll just take it one day at a time.”