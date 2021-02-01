Lander women’s soccer falls to Young Harris
The Lander women’s soccer team opened the season with a 4-1 home loss on Monday night against Young Harris at Van Taylor Stadium.
Lander took a 1-0 lead at the 11:53 mark of the first half when, following a Mountain Lion foul, Kelcie Fisher buried a free kick from just beyond the right side of the penalty box into the upper-left corner of the net.
Saluda girls defeat Columbia
Saluda’s varsity girls basketball team defeated Columbia 46-31 for a region win.
Kalisha Hill led the Tigers with 17 points. Tiara Daniels and Kaylen Nick each scored eight points. Shania Brown scored six points. Alexis Drafts had four points and Keyla Lewis had two points. Mya Carroll scored one point.
Edgewood falls to Clinton
Edgewood middle school’s boys basketball team fell Monday night to Clinton Middle School, 49-13.
Edgewood will face Clinton against 5 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Lander’s Cange named PBC Player of Week
Lander women’s basketball sophomore forward Makaila Cange has been named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week after averaging 22.5 points and 14 rebounds per game in road wins over Flagler and Young Harris.
It marks the first time that Cangé has earned PBC Player of the Week honors in her career and the third time a Bearcat has won the award this season.
Cangé shot 67.9 percent from the floor and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line on the week. She also averaged 2.0 steals per game.