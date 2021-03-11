LU women’s soccer falls to Flagler
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Lander women’s soccer team fell 5-0 Thursday to No. 4 Flagler in a Peach Belt Conference match.
Lander (2-3) fell behind 2-0 in the opening 30 minutes as the Saints (3-0-1) converted a pair of penalty kicks to take the early lead. Flagler tacked on another goal before the intermission to move ahead 3-0.
The Bearcat offense put four of its five shots in the second half on target, but could not convert as the Saints scored twice more.
Gracie Beeson’s two shots led Lander’s offense.
Inciarte recovering from thumb injury
Ender Inciarte’s attempt to win a starting job in the Atlanta Braves’ outfield is temporarily on hold as he recovers from a thumb injury.
Rookie Cristian Pache, the Braves’ choice over Inciarte to fill in during the postseason last year, is competing for the starting job in center field.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Inciarte hurt his thumb when he got hit by the fists with an inside pitch during a recent at-bat. Snitker said he does not know when Inciarte will be able to play.
Meyers Leonard fined $50K for using slur
MIAMI — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.
Leonard will also be required by the league to participate in a cultural diversity program.
Duke pulls out of ACC Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke has pulled out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament because of a positive coronavirus test and the resulting quarantining and contact tracing.
The ACC announced that the Blue Devils’ quarterfinal game with Florida State scheduled for Thursday night had been canceled.
Duke had won its first two tournament games, but is just 13-11 overall and 9-9 in ACC games.
Mark Ingram signs 1-year deal with Texans
HOUSTON — Running back Mark Ingram has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement hadn’t been announced.