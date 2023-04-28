The Lander women’s lacrosse team has been building for the past three years.
In 2022, the team set a program record for wins and reached the Gulf South Conference.
But now, the Bearcats are ready to take the next step.
“It’s been an awesome season. It’s been one that we’ve really grown throughout the course of the season, and now, we’re peaking at the right time,” Lander coach Bob Dachille said. “Now that we’re in year four, we’ve had four solid classes, so we’ve found our groove in terms of our consistency, who we are as a group.
“My assistant coach Lauren Chong is in year two, and our offense has really been rolling, she’s our offensive coordinator. Things are starting to be established. It’s really cool to see us put it all together.”
The Bearcats tied their win total from a year ago in one less game. They also improved from 3-3 in GSC to 4-2 and nearly co-hosted the conference tournament.
Last year, Emmy Peterson set a program record with 52 goals. This year, two players surpassed the 50-goal mark, as Alyssa Suchan set a program record with 53 goals. The pair finished with 76 points apiece this year, breaking the previous mark of 74.
“It’s pretty cool. We’ve known each other for a long time, so it’s nice to keep building,” Suchan said. “It’s fun to play together obviously.”
Dachille said the season really flipped once conference play started.
In those six games, the Bearcats have outscored their opponents 97-66. They have won their four conference games by an average of 9.75 points this season as well.
“Just the way that the other conference teams have played, our mentality definitely changed,” Suchan said. “We wanted those wins for sure, and we knew that we were able to with the individuals that we had. It was just the team chemistry that we built. One of the biggest game-changers was confidence.
“After we played Alabama-Huntsville on our road trip, the offense started to connect. Our draw specialists definitely created a game-changer for sure.”
The two conference losses were to Flagler in the season finale and against Alabama-Huntsville.
UAH has dominated the series so far, winning all four matchups, including the 12-9 win earlier this year.
Last year, the Chargers ended their season in the first round of the GSC playoffs.
But that was Lander’s first time in the playoffs. Now entering the tournament for the second straight season, Dachille’s group is more experienced and knows what to expect in that type of game.
“We got there last year, and in the first five minutes, Huntsville took it to us,” Dachille said. “You realize how limited that time is, how much you have to strike right away or that opportunity is gone. I think we took it a little bit for granted. We’re really hammering them this week of ‘You have to start hot, or that opportunity is gone.’
“It was the worst feeling in the moment, but I think that is going to be the best teacher for us to start with urgency and knowing that you are only guaranteed 60 minutes.”
The Bearcats and Chargers square off in the first game of the GSC Tournament at 3 p.m. at Flagler.