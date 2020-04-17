Lander women’s basketball signs two recruits
Lander women’s basketball head coach Kevin Pederson and his staff announced on Thursday that they have signed Natalia Crooke and Alexis Rice to their 2020 class.
Crooke, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 22.0 points and 7.4 assists per game at Cypress Creek High School in Orlando, Florida, leading the Bears to the semifinals of the Florida 7A District 5 tournament. Crooke shot 52% from beyond the arc as a senior and was named a finalist for the 2020 Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball award.
Rice is a 5-foot-6 guard who played at Dorman High School. She was named to the 2020 5A Girls SCBCA All-State Team, averaging 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers.
She guided Dorman to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament this past season. As a junior, Rice was named the Region 2-5A Player of the Year, averaging 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game.
3 Lander golfers make PBC academic team
Three Lander women’s golfers have been named to the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction, the league office announced on Friday.
Sophomores Caroline Hardee, Hannah Stephenson, and Tatum Warr were each named to the team.
Hardee, a business major from Greenville, earned a 3.60 GPA while being named a second-team all-PBC performer. Stephenson, a business major from Lexington, tallied two top-five finishes with a 3.90 GPA. Warr, an education major from Hartsville, recorded a 3.80 GPA while playing in seven events.
Lander was the only school in the conference to place three underclassmen on the team.
Lander’s Garagorri selected to PBC academic team
The Lander men’s golf team place one golfer on the Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction.
The conference honored Roberto Garagorri as a team of academic distinction performer.
A senior business major with a 3.80-grade point average, Garagorri competed in the Queens Fall Invitational and the Hurricane Invitational this past season. The San Sebastian, Spain native, had a stroke average of 73.83 in six rounds of play.
NASCAR suspends Martinsville race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June.
NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It listed Martinsville as its first race to resume but acknowledged Friday it will not be able to hold the event.
NASCAR said it is still committed to running all 36 Cup Series races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.
NASCAR has privately given teams a revised schedule in which racing would return with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. The revisions call for some weeknight races and doubleheaders through the summer.
Tar Heels’ Cole Anthony entering NBA draft
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony is entering the NBA draft.
Anthony announced his decision Friday. He had been considered a likely one-and-done player and a high first-round draft prospect before his arrival in Chapel Hill, though he had said last month he was delaying any draft announcements while looking to find ways to help amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 6-foot-3 Anthony — son of former UNLV and NBA player Greg Anthony — averaged a team-high 18.5 points, starting with 34 points against Notre Dame to set an Atlantic Coast Conference record for points by a freshman in his debut.
NFL to have practice remote draft
The NFL will have a practice remote draft Monday, three days before the real thing is done in the same way.
Commissioner Roger Goodell ordered all team facilities closed in March, and later required club personnel to conduct the draft from their homes.