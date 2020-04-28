Lander women’s hoops adds Sesberry to roster
Lander women’s basketball has announced an addition to its roster in Kayla Sesberry for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
Sesberry prepped at Douglass High in Atlanta, where she led the Astros to back-to-back GHSA AA state championships. The 5-4 guard was named to the 2020 6AA All-Region team, averaging 14 points, four assists, five rebounds, and six steals per game.
Sesberry also earned AA Sandy’s Spiel All-State Second-Team honors. In the 2020 state semifinals, Sesberry netted 18 points, including four three-pointers, to put Douglass into the title game.
Lander’s Cronje, Elliget named All-Americans
Lander men’s tennis seniors Axel Cronje and Adam Elliget were honored Tuesday as 2020 Division II Doubles All-Americans. The duo became the first Bearcats to earn All-American honors in back-to-back seasons since Loic Minery in 2015-16.
Opening up the fall season with a quarterfinals appearance at the ITA Southeast Regional, the tandem earned an at-large bid to the 2019 ITA Fall Cup. Cronje and Elliget advanced to the semifinals of the tournament and finished the fall with a No. 3 national ranking. The two seniors are the 26th and 27th players in program history to garner NCAA All-America honors.
NC governor approves NASCAR race at Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May unless health conditions deteriorate in the state, the governor of North Carolina said Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway located in Concord regarding safety protocols for staging the race. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year.
PGA Championship ticket sales delayed until August
The 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course is delaying the start of ticket sales until August.
Tickets were originally set to go on sale to those who registered online in May. Instead, PGA Championship tournament director Scott Reid said that with the world grappling with the coronavirus pandemic it was not appropriate to ask potential spectators to make purchasing decisions at this time.
The tournament said the 2021 event remains set for its May dates. This year’s PGA Championship in San Francisco was moved from its original dates next month to early August.
Kansas City cornerback Breeland arrested, faces charges in SC
YORK — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested on several charges Tuesday in South Carolina, including possessing marijuana or hash, driving with an open container of alcohol and resisting arrest.
The 28-year-old Breeland, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was being held at the York County Jail, according to the facility’s online records.
Breeland started 15 of 16 regular-season games and all three postseason contests for Kansas City this past season. He had seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl in February.
New Orleans signs Winston to one-year deal
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston.
Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions.
Tampa Bay allowed Winston to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.