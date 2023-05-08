The last time the Bearcats were on the course, they were dominating in the three-day Peach Belt Championship.
At the end of each day, the Lander women’s golf team was the top team, winning the tournament by six strokes. It was the program’s first conference championship since 2013.
“We worked really hard for this all year,” junior Ella Nilsson said. “Seeing Caroline (Hardee) and Hannah (Stephenson) grind for five years and winning conference their last year, it was big.”
Four of the Bearcats finished in the top six, as three tied for sixth shooting a 232. Freshman Sakurako Tanaka won the individual medal by one stroke, finishing with a 227.
“I think it was just the team believing in each other, going out there and knowing that they’re good players,” Lander coach Mark Riddle said.
“Sometimes it was hard, knowing that we had the lead each day, it’s probably harder than trailing by a shot or two because everyone is on your heels each day. It’s a different kind of pressure. It was exciting the whole weekend. They just came together and worked as a team.”
Now for the first time since Riddle took over the team a little more than six years ago, Lander is heading to a regional.
With the Peach Belt Championship, the Bearcats had an automatic bid to the NCAA South Regional, something that wasn’t necessarily a given heading into the conference championship.
“They put out these regional rankings throughout the season and the girls were pretty much on the bubble,” assistant coach J.J. Jordan said. “It goes to a committee and a conference room where they vote, so we really didn’t know if we were going to get in or not.
“We hoped that we would, but we took care of business and got an automatic qualifier. It was awesome but it was more of a relief too.”
The lone Bearcat with regional experience is Stephenson. A year ago, she finished 11th as an individual at the regional and finished tied for 14th at the NCAA Championships eight days later.
“Last year when I got to go, it’s a very different experience,” Stephenson said. “The tournament is very elevated. It’s a different atmosphere for sure, and I think (the experience) helps.
“It was a lot of fun, and it didn’t feel like there was as much pressure. It was more fun because it was more like ‘I earned a spot and deserve to be here.’ You don’t have to prove anything else. I think that’ll help us.”
The graduate senior is one of the two players from the original recruiting class. In their five years, there’s been some highs, several lows, but more importantly, the program is stabilizing, as shown by the PBC Championship performance,
“It’s really cool because I have been here a long time, and we’ve struggled to get a full team together for years. We’ve had people quit and it’s kind of been a mess since I’ve been here,” Stephenson said.
“To have these good freshmen coming in and all these people, we have a good team. It’s really cool to see. It’s really changed our team atmosphere a lot, especially having those freshmen and all those people finish in the top 10. It’s cool. We all support each other and have success.”
Lander begins play on Monday in the South Regional in Gainsville, Georgia.
Riddle’s expectations for the group on Monday?
“I guess just the same thing as we did in the conference, let’s just go win it,” Riddle said. “I think if we have the mindset to go win it, we can play well. I think the course sets up good for us.
“We’ve played a lot at Savanna Lakes, and that course is similar to Savanna Lakes. Hopefully, that’ll help us a little bit.”