LU women’s cross country picked 9th in PBC poll
The Lander women’s cross country program was selected ninth in the PBC preseason poll as announced by the league on Thursday.
The Bearcats, led by head coach Kevin Scola in his fourth season with the program, have gathered a roster that features one senior, six sophomores, and one freshman. Lander has five runners returning who participated in the PBC Championship last fall.
LU men’s cross country picked 7th in poll
The Peach Belt Conference announced Thursday the men’s cross country preseason polls for the 2020 season.
The Jaguars of Augusta were picked to finish first with 72 points, while Flagler (65) and UNC Pembroke (58) rounded out the top three.
Lander and Young Harris tied for seventh place with 29 points.
Erskine golf teams win NCCAA regionals
The Erskine College women’s golf team won the NCCAA South Regionals on Thursday with a two-day tournament score of 648.
Erskine’s men’s golf team also won its regional tournament, shooting a two-day score of 572. Zach McLain shot a program-best 66 on the second day of the tournament.
Pac-12 to start football Nov. 6
The Pac-12 set a Nov. 6 start date Thursday for a seven-game football season, following the Big Ten in overturning an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.
With the conference having secured daily COVID-19 testing for its athletes and having been given the green light from some state and local health officials in California and Oregon, the Pac-12 university presidents voted unanimously to lift a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition.
The Pac-12’s men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date. The football championship game is set for Dec. 18 — along with other cross-division games that weekend — putting the conference in play for College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six Bowl selection.
Patriots owner Kraft cleared of charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for massage parlor sex.
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said during an online press conference that without the video recordings of Kraft, 79, and two dozen other men paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them.
Kraft’s attorneys declined immediate comment. He could still face suspension or other punishment from the National Football League. The NFL did not respond to a request for comment and the Patriots declined comment. Shortly after being charged, Kraft issued an apology for his actions.
Nadal faces Gerasimov, Williams plays Ahn
PARIS — Rafael Nadal will begin his bid for a record-extending 13th French Open title against Egor Gerasimov in the first round, while Serena Williams starts her attempt for a record-equaling 24th major against Kristie Ahn in all-American matchup.
The 34-year-old Nadal, who is seeded second and has never faced the 83rd-ranked Belarusian, is aiming to equal the absent Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Nadal holds a 93-2 record at Roland Garros.
Tennessee’s Pruitt gets raise, extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job.
Tennessee announced the two-year extension Thursday that also will increase Pruitt’s pay $400,000 from this season to $4.2 million in 2021.
Pruitt is 13-12 as a head coach heading into Saturday night’s season opener at South Carolina. The Vols start this pandemic-affected season ranked No. 16 having won six straight games, including the Gator Bowl in January. He also has had a top 10 recruiting class for 2020.