Coming into the 2021-22 season, Lander was one of the top teams in the entire country, narrowly missing a national championship appearance the year before. The Bearcats were experienced, bringing back virtually that entire team and were planning to make a run.
Lander’s season ended in the Southeast Regional Championship against North Georgia in mid March. Then the team completely changed.
Coach Kevin Pederson, who had been a staple in the Bearcats program for 17 years, took the Coastal Carolina job, taking longtime assistant coach Shoemate Robertson, the PBC Co-Player of the Year in Makaila Cange and the Bearcats’ best shooter and another starting post player Miriam Recarte with him.
Among transfers and graduations, the Bearcats return just four players from last year’s roster including Passmore, who is still rehabbing from her ACL injury. Along with Passmore, Lander returns Tyasia Freeman, Jakiyah Parker and Vashae Rideout. Parker started in 10 games last season and played the most out of the returners, appearing in 27 games. Rideout played in 25 games and made four starts. Combined they averaged 14.2 points per game.
“They’re eager to learn,” first-year coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said. “They want to be great, but we’re really young. We only have four returners and three that are able to play. When we talk about our inexperience, that is something that grows with time. Overall, they’re really excited and they’ve been really eager to learn this preseason.’
As Gehlhausen said, the Bearcats are extremely young this season. Along with bringing in five freshmen, only six active players on the roster have starting experience, combining for 82 career starts between them. Sophomore Cory Santoro leads this group with 23 starts after starting in almost Clarion University of Pennsylvania’s games a year ago.
Gehlhausen said the freshman she’s really excited about so far is Quadaija Langley, who is a 5-foot-7 guard from Blue Ridge High School.
“She’s one that comes in and competes at a high level,” Gehlhausen said. “While it takes some time for freshmen to adjust to the speed of the game and the strength of the game, she’s really shown some great signs as a leader and a floor general.”
Transfer wise, Tanyia Gordon is a standout for the Bearcats. Gordon played in 22 games at Daytona State where she averaged just under 12 points per game and 6.1 rebounds a game.
“Just her experience, she played at Florida Atlantic for a year too, so her experience at the collegiate level,” Gehlhausen said. “Inexperience is one of our weaknesses, so having someone with that level of collegiate play under her belt is great.”
The Bearcats start their season Saturday when they take on No. 9 Carson-Newman in the USC Aiken Tournament.
“It’s amazing how fast time flies,” Gehlhausen said. “This preseason has been one for a lot of growth for the players and myself and my staff. I couldn’t be more excited to see what it’s going to look like against an actual opponent, and a tough one at that.”
