LU women No. 2 seed for NCAA tourney
The Lander women’s basketball team was selected as the No. 2 seed in the South Regional of the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday.
The Bearcats (17-1) will have a bye in the first round after winning the Peach Belt Conference regular-season title.
The winners of Friday’s games will advance to the second round, which will take place Saturday. The winners of the second-round games will advance to the NCAA South Regional championship, which will be played on Monday. All games will be played at North Georgia.
Lander’s Cook named PBC Pitcher of Week
After earning her fourth win in four starts, Lander softball’s Barbara Cook has been named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league announced today.
The right-hander holds a 1.81 earned run average on the season and surrendered just one earned run in her last 12 2/3 innings pitched She tossed a complete game against Walsh, allowing just one earned run with nine strikeouts.
The sophomore from Tequesta, Florida, has struck out 32 batters this year while walking just two.
LU’s Wilson named PBC Player of Week
Lander men’s lacrosse player Drew Wilson was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, which was announced Monday. The honor is the first weekly PBC accolade in program history.
Wilson, a sophomore from Eagan, Minnesota, scored a season-high four goals in a 13-12 loss at Barton on Monday, then recorded one goal and a season-high two assists in a 15-12 win at Lees-McRae on Saturday.
LU women’s soccer downs PBC foe FMU
The Lander women’s soccer team used first-half goals from Mary Moosbrugger and Reyna Bueno to erase an early deficit and secure a 3-1 win over Francis Marion on Monday night at Van Taylor Stadium.
Cowboys, Prescott reach deal on contract
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed on a contract two years after negotiations first started with the star quarterback.
The team said the agreement was reached Monday with further details to be announced later. The deal comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7 million.
Creighton’s McDermott reinstated after remark
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton announced Monday it has lifted Greg McDermott’s suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week.
McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday.
Rheal Cormier, lefty in MLB, dies at 53
PHILADELPHIA — Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. He was 53.
The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada.
Djokovic breaks record as ATP No. 1
Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer for the most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday.
Djokovic is in his 311th week in the top spot, one more than Federer has spent there.
Hawks’ Reddish has procedure on Achilles
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish had a nonsurgical procedure on Monday after missing six games with soreness in his right Achilles.
Seahawks release pass rusher Dunlap
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit.