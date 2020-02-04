LU women’s lacrosse sweeps GSC awards
After earning the first win in program history, Lander women’s lacrosse earned another program first as the Bearcats swept all three Gulf South Conference Player of the Week awards.
Alyssa Suchan earned the GSC Freshman of the Week award after recording three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, one assist, and two ground balls against Newberry. Suchan also caused one turnover in the victory.
After four ground balls and three caused turnovers against the Wolves, freshman defender Jade Pardee earned the GSC Defensive Player of the Week award. Pardee anchored a defense that limited Newberry to just three goals in the second half.
Freshman attacker Mary Claire Robinson earned the GSC Player of the Week award after netting five goals in the victory. Robinson’s five goals came on just six shots, including the game-tying goal with just 1:53 to play in regulation.
Knicks fire president Steve Mills
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks fired President Steve Mills on Tuesday, shaking up the front office just two days before the NBA’s trade deadline.
General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president.
Mills has held a number of titles at Madison Square Garden since 1999, where he came after spending 16 years at the NBA. But this was the first time his role included full control of basketball decisions, and now MSG executive chairman James Dolan will look for someone else to do it.
MSU coach Dantonio announces retirement
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn’t reached in decades.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
The 63-year-old Texan called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
Jags to play 2 games in London
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand.
The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during “a period of significant change within the league,” team President Mark Lamping said Tuesday. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville protected home games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, so those teams will play at TIAA Bank Field.
Jags hire Baalke for front office job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel.
Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday.
Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM.