Five members of the Lander women's basketball program were honored Friday when the Peach Belt Conference announced its All-PBC Women's Basketball Awards.
Kevin Pederson was named Coach of the Year, Makaila Cange earned Player of the Year, Miriam Recarte was picked as Defender of the Year and Cierra Revelle nabbed the Elite 16 Award presented by EAB.
In addition, Zamiya Passmore joined Cangé on the all-PBC first team, while Recarte was a second-team selection.
Lander's plethora of honors came after another PBC regular-season championship, the Bearcats' second in as many seasons. Lander carries a 17-0 record into today's Peach Belt Conference Championship game.
Pederson became the league's all-time leader in conference wins this season. Under his direction, Lander completed the first unbeaten regular season in program history and owns a No. 2 national ranking, its highest in a decade.
Cangé averages 17.4 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. She leads the PBC in rebounding and field-goal percentage, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor this year.
Recarte leads the league in blocked shots and ranks second in the conference in defensive rebounding.
Passmore averaged a league-best 20.2 points per game and leads the conference in assists.
Revelle has appeared in 16 games this season while carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA. She was named to the Lander President's List for fall 2020 and serves as president of the Lander FCA.
Lander's three representatives on the all-conference team ties the program best and marks the fifth time in school history Lander has placed three players on the team.