Lander’s road to the finish line has not been very kind.
After upsetting then-No. 8 Georgia Southwestern, the Bearcats lost eight straight going into Wednesday night.
And after its game with Young Harris, Lander’s losing streak was extended to nine.
The Bearcats’ women’s basketball team couldn’t seem to catch a break for much of the conference bout at Horne Arena, falling 71-60.
“I thought we started the game off really well and I thought we were really intentional defensively and offensively,” Lander coach Stephanie Gehlhausen said.
“We kind of got a little stagnant in that second and third quarter, gave up way too many offensive rebounds, it was a huge key to the game and we didn’t do that well enough.”
Those second and third quarters were huge for the visiting Mountain Lions to gain separation after going bucket for bucket with the Bearcats (7-19, 4-13 PBC) in the first. Young Harris outscored Lander 48-24 in those two quarters, grabbing board after board and forcing turnovers.
The Mountain Lions (12-13, 8-9 PBC) also made sure to feed the conference’s scoring leader, Mackenzie Johnson, throughout the night. Johnson finished with a double-double, posting 22 points and 16 rebounds.
As a team, the Bearcats were outrebounded 44-24 and lost the turnover battle 23-7.
“That was the difference in the game,” Gehlhausen said. “That’s our theme right now is the intentionality. It’s a matter of flipping the switch, understanding how valuable the basketball is, and when we give them multiple opportunities, it’s hard for them to miss.”
And when given those opportunities, the Mountain Lions made sure to capitalize. There were times when it seemed Young Harris couldn’t miss, shooting 65% in the third quarter and 48.4% all game from the field.
As for the Bearcats, points were scarce for much of the night. Lander shot just 17.6% in the second quarter compared to Young Harris’ 50%, allowing the Mountain Lions to gain separation going into halftime before their 29-point third.
Going into the last 10 minutes, Young Harris led by 24, but Lander didn’t go down easily. A switch flipped offensively for the Bearcats, taking a few more risks defensively, making transition buckets and having their eyes on winning the fourth.
Quadaija Langley was a big catalyst in those final moments of the home finale, scoring nine of her team-high 19 points in the fourth.
It was a big step up from what Gehlhausen has seen from the freshman over the last few games after averaging six points in Langley’s last four games.
“It was great, she’s needed (this performance),” Gehlhausen said. “I knew she had it in her, it was a matter of, again, pushing in transition. She’s a transition point guard and once she turned it on, she was able to find the basket and see the rim.
“I’m just happy for her that she saw it go in quite a few times today.”
Out of contention for the Peach Belt Conference tournament, the Bearcats will look to end their season on a high note Saturday at Flagler.
“I want to see us put 40 minutes together of us, 40 minutes of aggressive on the defensive end, confident and unselfish on the offensive end, really piecing that (together) and having that fight from start to finish,” Gehlhausen said.