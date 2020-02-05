Lander women defeat Augusta
The No. 22 Lander women’s basketball team got 23 points from Jessica Harris and a double-double from Tabitha Dailey as the Bearcats earned an 85-61 win over Augusta on Wednesday night.
Lander (18-3, 13-0 PBC) fell behind 6-2 as the Jaguars jumped in front in the opening 80 seconds. However, Lander answered with a 24-10 run to close the period, knocking down four three-pointers, including two from Quin’De’Ja Hamilton.
The Bearcats pulled ahead by 17 on a Miram Recarte three with 1:36 left in the second quarter, Lander’s largest lead of the half, as the Bearcats took a 45-30 advantage into the locker room.
Lander men fall to Augusta
The Lander men’s basketball team fell to Augusta, 77-71, Wednesday night at Christenberry Fieldhouse.
With the loss, Lander falls to 16-5 (10-3 PBC), while Augusta improves to 14-7 (9-4 PBC). Zane Rankin led the Bearcats with 18 points as he shot 6 of 7.
Rankin was joined in double figures by two other Lander players. DaJuan Moorer contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, Tyler Brevard had 13 points.
Bearcats wrestling loses home match
The Lander wrestling team dropped a 43-0 match against UNC Pembroke on Wednesday night in front of 178 fans in Finis Horne Arena.
Lander (4-6) got its most competitive match of night from Cameron Coffman at 285. Coffman used an escape midway through the third period to tie the score at 4-4, but a takedown with 10 seconds remaining gave UNCP (12-9) a 6-4 decision. Myles Starke held a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period, but ultimately fell 7-4 at 184. Bryson Ethington came up just short at 157, dropping a 7-3 decision.
The Bearcats returns to action this weekend at the Newberry Open on Sunday.